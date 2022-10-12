The Border Mail
Tylan Luke Porter in court for false reports to police, indicates to magistrate he will defend charges

October 12 2022 - 5:00am
Tylan Luke Porter has indicated to a magistrate he will defend accusations of making false reports to police.

A man accused of making two false reports to police has denied the allegations at a brief court hearing in Wodonga.

