A man accused of making two false reports to police has denied the allegations at a brief court hearing in Wodonga.
Tylan Luke Porter is accused of reporting a fake motorbike crash at Yackandandah and a kayak incident on Lake Hume.
Porter, who now lives at Avoca, appeared in court on a video link and is yet to formally enter a plea but suggested yesterday he had not made up the reports.
When asked by magistrate Peter Dunn if he was entering a plea, Porter explained his defence to the allegation that he had made up the reports to police.
Porter was advised by the court to seek legal advice before the matter next returns to court on January 10. His bail was extended.
