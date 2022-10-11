Duane Maloney and Jakeb Meyer have been appointed co-coaches of Rutherglen.
The pair replace Steve Owen at the helm, following his decision to step down at the end of last season.
Maloney has spent almost 20 years with the Cats, playing his 200th game for the club earlier this year, while former captain Meyer was an assistant coach under Owen.
He came through the juniors at Rutherglen and, aside from two years away coaching Whorouly, has always called Barkly Park home.
"I'm excited," Meyer said.
"It's not every day you get to coach your hometown club, where you grew up, and there's plenty of young talent there to help push through to next season, for the next generation to keep coming.
"We're in a rebuilding phase.
"We've got plenty of young kids coming through, which is good, so the challenge for us is to teach them as much as we can - and to get some older heads around them.
"Every year, you want to play finals but our first task is to grow as a team, grow as a club and get that real community support around the club again.
"Coaching is the part I enjoy most about footy now, being able to help young kids and trying to get that ultimate success."
Meyer believes he and Maloney will form a strong partnership.
"I've know Duane for a very long time," he said.
"Even when I started senior football, he was around the club and the two years I was out at Whorouly, he was there helping me out.
"He's a pretty easy bloke to work with and we should be able to get the best out of each other and get the best out of the club.
"We'll be as active as we can (recruiting) and try to get as many locals back to the club as possible, who have either stopped playing or gone somewhere else.
"We want to get that home spirit back around the club."
