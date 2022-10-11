The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jakeb Meyer excited to co-coach Rutherglen Cats alongside Duane Maloney

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:25am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duane Maloney will co-coach Rutherglen with Jakeb Meyer in 2023 as the Cats look to improve on a ninth-placed finish in the Tallangatta Leaue. Picture by Mark Jesser

Duane Maloney and Jakeb Meyer have been appointed co-coaches of Rutherglen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.