The Border Mail

Reasons your doggo may be super itchy

By Dr Alice Edwards, Petfocus Vetcare
October 12 2022 - 4:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Do you have a dog that scratches all the time? There are many potential causes of skin irritations in dogs that can result in them being itchy, but some are more common than others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.