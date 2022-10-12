Reasons your doggo may be super itchy

Do you have a dog that scratches all the time? There are many potential causes of skin irritations in dogs that can result in them being itchy, but some are more common than others.
The most common causes are atopy, food allergies and ectoparasites.
Atopy is an allergy to environmental substances such as pollen, mould or dust mites. It is the most common type of skin allergy in dogs and often results in seasonal itching (usually worse in spring and summer). Many dogs with atopy are also allergic to grasses and other plants. There are different treatment options, from avoidance of allergens, allergen testing and desensitisation, medications (such as Apoquel tablets and Cytopoint injection) and supportive dietary (high in EPA and anti-inflammatory factors) and topical medications to help support and improve the skin barrier.
Food allergies are another common cause. Just like people, some dogs are allergic to certain ingredients in their food. Most of the time, skin allergies develop in the first year of a dog's life. The most common food allergens for dogs are proteins, such as beef, chicken or lamb. If your dog is scratching more than usual and may have a food allergy, talk to your vet about switching them to a hypoallergenic diet.
The third most common cause is ectoparasites, such as fleas, ticks or mites. These tiny creatures can cause a lot of irritation for your dog, leading to constant scratching and biting. If you think your dog may have fleas or ticks, check them carefully and consult your vet for treatment options.
If your dog is scratching more than normal, it's important to find out the cause so that you can treat them appropriately.
