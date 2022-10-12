Reasons your doggo may be super itchy

Atopy is an allergy to environmental substances such as pollen, mould or dust mites. It is the most common type of skin allergy in dogs and often results in seasonal itching (usually worse in spring and summer). Many dogs with atopy are also allergic to grasses and other plants. There are different treatment options, from avoidance of allergens, allergen testing and desensitisation, medications (such as Apoquel tablets and Cytopoint injection) and supportive dietary (high in EPA and anti-inflammatory factors) and topical medications to help support and improve the skin barrier.