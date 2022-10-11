Police want a 15-year restraining order imposed on an Albury man who three decades ago killed his wife with a brick and threw his toddler daughter at a wall.
Raymond John Godfrey pleaded guilty on Tuesday to domestic violence charges imposed over a series of harassing messages sent to his second wife.
He married the victim in 2001 after meeting her and then fathering two children while in jail for the murder of Betina Givorshner in their suburban Sydney home at Chatswood on September 25, 1989.
The 13-month-old suffered permanent injuries, including serious frontal lobe damage to her brain and hearing loss.
Godfrey changed his name from John Raymond Holschier on being released on parole in 2008.
He had been sentenced to life in jail for murder and malicious infliction of grievous bodily harm, the term later lowered to a 17-year non-parole period with a 25-year maximum.
Godfrey has since been regularly before the courts for domestic violence directed at his second wife.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said that based on the evidence before her she was not minded to grant such a long period for an apprehended violence order, which generally have a standard two-year time-frame.
But Ms McLaughlin allowed police time to source further material in support of a 15-year order, adjourning the application to October 25.
That is when Godfrey, 55, of Smollett Street, will be sentenced, having pleading guilty on Tuesday - via a video link to Junee jail - to using a carriage service to threaten, harass or offend and contravention of an AVO.
Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock said Godrey wore a domestic violence electronic monitoring device because, as put by Ms McLaughlin, he was deemed a "high risk" of committing further such crimes.
His latest offending - Godfrey has served several jail terms for breaching intervention orders and assaulting his now ex-wife - involved messages sent on August 12, 14 and 22.
