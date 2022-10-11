The Border Mail
Albury man Raymond John Godrey murdered his first wife in Sydney home 33 years ago

By Nigel McNay
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:32pm, first published 9:30pm
Albury wife killer Raymond John Godrey, who now has shoulder-length hair and wears prescription glasses, is facing sentence for harassing his second wife, who left from him in early 2020

Police want a 15-year restraining order imposed on an Albury man who three decades ago killed his wife with a brick and threw his toddler daughter at a wall.

