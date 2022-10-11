The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Glenroy drug addict will remain behind bars for most of the year with 1-month cut

By Albury Court
October 11 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drug dealer Jarrod Groves has secured a cut to his non-parole period.

A Glenroy drug dealer has had ad one month shaved off the time he will spend behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.