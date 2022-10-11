A Glenroy drug dealer has had ad one month shaved off the time he will spend behind bars.
Jarrod Groves was handed a 23-month term when sentenced by magistrate Sally McLaughlin in Albury Local Court in late August.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This allowed him to be released on parole on December 3.
Groves lodged a severity appeal to the District Court in Albury.
This was heard on Tuesday by judge Sean Grant.
Groves had pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, never licensed person drive vehicle, fail to comply with a self-isolation direction, knowingly produce a false or misleading document and supply a prohibited drug at greater than an indictable but less than commercial quantity, plus a separate ongoing supply charge.
He used a false vaccination certificate to visit Albury businesses, then later failed to self-isolate after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Groves, 33, of Harvey Court, will now become eligible for parole on November 3.
He repeatedly sold "ice" to a North Albury woman in mid-2021.
