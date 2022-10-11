Craig Millar has been appointed coach of Myrtleford.
Millar dropped a bombshell last month after he quit as general manager of the Ovens and Murray after less than two years in the role to switch careers and become a school teacher.
And, in another surprise move, Millar signed a three-year deal with the Saints over the weekend.
He replaces injured duo Jake Sharp and Dawson Simpson who recently stood down to concentrate on their rehabilitation after suffering serious injury during the season.
Millar said he never imagined in his "wildest dreams" that he would find himself coach of Myrtleford.
"It is a significant change for me both in career and now finding myself coach of an O&M club," Millar said.
"The opportunity presented itself with Jake and Dawson deciding to step down and I'm excited about the challenge ahead.
"My primary reason for finishing at the O&M was to pursue teaching and nothing has changed in that regard.
"I finish up at the O&M next Friday and this coaching opportunity is something that I won't take for granted.
"I've always had ambitions to get back involved in coaching at some stage but did I think it was going to happen now? No I didn't.
"Not in my wildest dreams did I think was going to happen and I only heard that Jake and Dawson were finishing up at the end of the season like everybody else."
Millar, who was known as 'Funky' during his playing days, is no stranger at McNamara Reserve after having played one season with the Saints in 2005.
He went agonisingly close to becoming a premiership player with the Saints only to be cruelly denied by a goal after the siren from the boot of Lavington hero Darryn McKimmie.
The clever goal sneak won the Doug Strang medal after booting 89 goals including eight goals in the second semi-final in a match-winning performance.
Born and bred in Tasmania, Millar played a high standard of football throughout most of his career.
A talented junior, he played for the Tassie Mariners in the TAC Cup as a teenager under coach Chris Fagan.
He made his senior debut for Clarence in the Tasmanian state league and is a dual premiership player after having won flags in 1997 and 2000.
He also had stints in the Diamond Valley League and AFL Queensland.
Millar retired from playing at a relatively young 28 to focus on his career in football administration.
The father of three has held some high-profile administration positions including five years at Carlton where he performed several roles including player development manager.
Saints president Ian Wales said it was a huge coup for the club to land Millar as coach.
"I'm guessing it's unprecedented that the general manager of the competition has stood down and then coached a club the following year," Wales said.
"But I think Craig is unique and has all the credentials to make an excellent coach.
"If you look at his CV, it's fairly obvious that he has spent most of his career in roles where he has been a leader of different organisations.
"That's what coaching essentially is - being a leader of an organisation.
"Craig has held some high-profile positions including at the elite level with Carlton as a player development manager.
"The club was also keen to appoint a non-playing coach - simply because of the ridiculous rules in the salary cap in regards to the cost of having a playing coach."
Millar said he may have only spent one year at McNamara Reserve but the club left a lasting impression on him.
"I have a lot of fond memories of my time at Myrtleford," he said.
"My wife is from Myrtleford and we always wanted to move back to the area at some stage.
"It's a great little community like many others in the region.
"My sons are involved in juniors at the club.
"While I haven't coached outright I've been involved in state programs.
"I've had a fair bit to do with junior coaching talent programs.
"When I was at club land I was heavily involved in coaching at Redlands.
"I feel I have had a fair bit of experience but not as a head coach but more as an assistant and development coaching role.
"I studied sports management and coaching at Deakin University in the early 2000s.
"So I've always had a passion for coaching and did a lot of development coaching for AFL Victoria and worked with AFL recruiters."
