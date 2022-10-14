Drug dealer's risk of reoffending 'is almost certain', court hears

A Wodonga drug dealer who was free on bail has been returned to custody, after a court heard the risk of him reoffending "is almost certain".
Peter John Sinclair was on bail over charges including possessing a drug of dependence, theft and driving matters when he allegedly came to police attention again on October 7.
Sinclair, 35, is alleged to have been seen by police, along with others, loitering around a white Holden Commodore in Silva Drive that had police tape around it.
It's alleged he was seen walking towards the car with a knife and bum bag and that, when he spotted police, he turned around and returned to another vehicle, and threw the bag into that car.
When police allegedly uncovered the bum bag, with a 35-centimetre knife inside, Senior told them he had found it in the white Commodore.
It's alleged he also had 50 to 100 millilitres of the drug gamma hydroxybutyrate, or GHB, along with digital scales and zip lock bags.
The court heard Sinclair was currently on two separate corrections orders imposed in 2021.
A police informant told the court that Sinclair's Gilbert Street address, where he lives alone, had been the subject of "a lot of" police attention, including drive-by shootings and car fires.
"It's ongoing," the officer said. "I feel sorry for his neighbours. A criminal element is coming and going from his house all the time."
The officer said he doubted a curfew would be effective, given it would not prevent the "criminal element" going to the house.
Police submitted to magistrate Peter Dunn that Sinclair had breached bail on almost every sentence he had received, and had an extensive prior history of offending in both NSW and Victoria.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said the fact that Sinclair was on two corrections orders and had not complied with those did not "bolster the confidence of the court".
"It's a strong prosecution case and Mr Sinclair is on a downward drug addiction spiral, with an ever-increasing seriousness of offending," Mr Dunn said. Sinclair will reappear on October 19.
