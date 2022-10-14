The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga drug dealer's risk of reoffending 'is almost certain', court hears

By Wodonga Court
Updated October 14 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drug dealer's risk of reoffending 'is almost certain', court hears

A Wodonga drug dealer who was free on bail has been returned to custody, after a court heard the risk of him reoffending "is almost certain".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.