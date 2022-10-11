Jay Hillary is back at Albury.
The son of Tigers premiership player Ross, who starred in the 1985 grand final win over Lavington, he's returned to the Sportsground after two years playing for Yackandandah.
Hillary is Albury's fourth recruit of the off-season after Kolby Heiner-Hennessy, Cooper Page and Spencer Jones.
Having played three senior games for Albury in 2019, he was part of the Roos side which sat top of the TDFL in 2021 before the season was cancelled.
Albury finished third in the Ovens and Murray this year before crashing out of the finals in straight sets.
