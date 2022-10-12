International arrivals Salinda Ushan Perera and Harry Jackson are ready to repay East Albury's faith in them by delivering on the cricket field.
The pair landed in the country last week after signing with the Crows for the 2022/23 season.
Perera, 25, who represented Sri Lanka at the 2016 U19 World Cup, has never played in Australia and hailed the impact of East Albury coach and captain Brett Davies in his decision to come to CAW.
"Since the day Brett talked to me, saying 'come and join with us,' I feel really great the way they approached me and I feel like home," Perera said.
"Brett is the first one that invited me to come over to Australia and play.
"I had so many invitations from other clubs but the way he talks about the club and they way he talks about the people over here, it's really nice.
"He always tries to be family to me, the way he talked to me.
"We got a really warm welcome here."
Jackson, from Yorkshire in England, is thrilled to be Down Under having originally planned to make the trip a year ago before the border closures intervened.
"It's been a while coming," the 23-year-old said.
"It's a completely new place, with great people, and I've been welcomed in like I was already part of the family.
"This has always been a dream for me.
"Travelling's always been in me and being offered to play cricket is a real added bonus.
"I've always been someone who wants to push myself and challenge myself at the top level in sport.
"I've always wanted to get there with cricket.
"It seemed like it was something that was just out of reach but when the opportunity came, I snatched it with both hands."
All-rounder Jackson has played all of his club cricket with South Millford in the Yorkshire Premier League, while Perera arrives with global experience.
He was joined in the 2016 World Cup squad by current internationals Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka and Lahiru Kumara as Sri Lanka finished third at the tournament.
Perera came up against India stars Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar, while England's Sam Curran was among the toughest bowlers he faced.
"I started playing cricket when I was in grade six, so it's been a long journey," Perera said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I played for five years for my school team and during those days I got selected to provincial teams, district teams and I was lucky enough to play for Sri Lanka at the World Cup.
"After that, I went to some premier clubs and now it's been five years since I started playing first-class cricket.
"I've played around 35 first-class games so it's been a good journey.
"We need to share our experience with the team here.
"I need to assist my coach and captain and if there's something I know about cricket, I need to share it with my boys.
"We can't make sure about the result but still we can give 100 percent."
Jackson's promised to bring a fierce competitive edge in Crows colours this season.
"The club's helped us an awful lot, even these first two weeks and we want to reciprocate what they've given to us whether that's on or off the field," Jackson said.
"That might be coaching juniors or helping other players in the first and second grade teams at training and in games.
"Salinda and I want everyone to know we're very approachable in the way we go about things.
"At East Albury, we're all one big family and if we can help each other, we're all going to reap the rewards."
Perera and Jackson have already made a big impression at Alexandra Park.
"The injection of excitement around our group at the moment is next-level," Davies said.
"The quality of person they are exceeds who they are as cricketers, which is saying something when you've had a session with them!
"We're really excited for what both boys can contribute, on and off the field.
"You can be a good cricketer on the field but if you're not going to contribute off it, it creates disharmony and we've seen that locally a few times.
"But these boys have brought a real buzz around East Albury at the minute and I can't wait to see them out there, it's going to be super."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.