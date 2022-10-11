Albury police have released information and photos of three people wanted on outstanding warrants.
Jessie Troy Anderson-Clarke, 24, is wanted on an outstanding warrant. He is known to frequent the Albury area.
Benjamin Scott Art, 41, is wanted on an outstanding warrant. He is known to frequent the Albury and Wodonga, Victoria areas.
Wesley Wayne Kennedy, 43, is wanted on an outstanding warrant. He is known to frequent, Moama, Echuca, Bairnsdale, and Albury.
If you have any information, please contact Albury Police Station on 02 6023 9299, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police are also seeking public help to identify two offenders in an incident on September 29.
Police released video of where a break and enter occurred and a vehicle, tools and fuel were stolen.
If you have any information, please call Albury Police Station on 02 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, quoting C 91845474.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
