Sami Kreltszheim has been runner-up in Rovers' A-grade vote count three times in her netball career, but this season her name has been added to the list of winners.
Despite missing four games due to an ankle injury, Kreltszheim manged to edge out teammate Mikaela Trethowan to claim the club's best and fairest trophy.
"My friends like to tease me about always being runner-up and being the bridesmaid and never the bride," Kreltszheim laughed.
"It was nice to get one, but that's obviously not why you play."
The skilled goaler plans to remain at the Hawks next season, where she will also coach the club's C-grade side.
Despite only claiming one victory, Kreltszheim admitted there were positive signs.
"Everyone stuck together and we still improved in a lot of ways," she said.
"I feel like we came together in the second half of the season and I think everyone's hoping to stick around next year."
