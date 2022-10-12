The Border Mail
Rover Sami Kreltszheim claims maiden club A-grade best and fairest trophy

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated October 12 2022 - 2:53am, first published 2:47am
Sami Kreltszheim took out Rovers best and fairest award for the first time.

Sami Kreltszheim has been runner-up in Rovers' A-grade vote count three times in her netball career, but this season her name has been added to the list of winners.

