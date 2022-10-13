See how an orthoptist gives clarity Advertising Feature

Vision Australia orthoptist, Renee Rich. Orthoptists can detect, diagnose and manage a range of eye conditions. Picture Katrina Daniher

Renee Rich's passion for helping people led her to pursue a career in orthoptics.

Renee is an orthoptist based in Albury with Vision Australia, the leading national provider of services, products and support for people who are blind or have low vision. Orthoptists measure the level and functionality of eyesight, which can deteriorate at any age and for many different reasons.

Proper diagnosis and care can slow the progress of such conditions, and even correct some.

Renee says her work is an opportunity to not only connect with people, but to contribute to their lives in positive and impactful ways.

"I love being able to get to know my clients and to help them understand their vision and condition," Renee said.



The eye conditions Renee can help detect, diagnose and manage can include cataracts, retinal, corneal and neurological disorders, or general disease or surgical considerations.

Orthoptists have specialised training in instruments, such as ultrasonography, tomography and retinal cameras. These diagnostic imaging tools can create cross-sectional scans of bones, blood vessels, soft tissue and optical nerves to inform possible treatment and care.

Renee then assists clients to determine which strategies and visual aids will further allow them to maximise their vision.

This client-centred practice aims to ensure Vision Australia clients can live life independently and enjoy interests they would not have access to otherwise.

Many of Renee's clients have difficulty reading small print, so a lot of their goals involve developing strategies to access such material.

"I love working with clients on reading goals and trying different magnifiers, lighting and other tools to enhance their vision so they can get back to reading," she said.

Vision Australia provides a wide range of blind and low-vision services, products and support to help people of all ages live the life they choose.