Young Beechworth skipper Cam Fendyk has been rewarded for an outstanding season after winning the club's best and fairest over the weekend.
Fendyk finished runner-up last year behind Kayde Surrey who stamped himself as one of the Bushrangers' finest players after winning the award for an incredible fifth time.
Amazingly, Surrey's older brother, Brenton, is also a five-time best and fairest winner at the club.
But Fendyk was narrowly able to deny Kayde a sixth win after a tight vote count.
Fendyk said it was a huge thrill to add his name to the honour board and join some of the greats of the club.
"It's a huge honour, and there are certainly a lot of names on that board that I looked up to, idolised and still love playing with," Fendyk said.
"So to be able to join them as a best and fairest winner is certainly a special feeling.
"History says it's almost Mission Impossible to be either of the Surreys.
"Kayde was charging home late and I thought he was going to win it again.
"But both the Surrey's are good mates of mine and it's a thrill to have my name up there with them."
Fendyk also polled well in the Barton medal to finish third behind Scott Meyer and Elliott Powell.
The hard-working midfielder credits his improved fitness as the catalyst to his dominant season.
Fendyk said he also relished being appointed captain at the start of the season and thrived on the added responsibility.
"I did get a lot fitter but it was obviously a much more enjoyable year from a team perspective," he said.
"Winning a few more matches certainly boosts morale.
"I think the captaincy helped my form as well which I did for the first time this year.
"I was just a bit more focussed going into games and tried to lead by example the best I could."
The Bushrangers had been stuck in the finals wilderness since winning their most recent flag in 2010.
But they can now lay claim to being the improved side in the competition after making the preliminary final after registering only the solitary win the previous season.
"It was an exciting ride to get as far as we did and no doubt there was a huge buzz around the club all year," he said.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I think it's only going to get better next year.
"It's a really enjoyable play to play football and Tom (Cartledge) and Brayden (Carey) have been huge for the club since being appointed co-coaches.
"Full credit to them for putting their hand up to coach this year after most blokes wouldn't want to go near a club that only won one match.
"They have been massive for the club - no doubt."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.