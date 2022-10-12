The Border Mail
Cam Fendyk wins Beechworth best and fairest ahead of Kayde Surrey

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:47am, first published 1:30am
Beechworth midfielder Cam Fendyk won the best and fairest over the weekend after finishing runner-up the previous year.

Young Beechworth skipper Cam Fendyk has been rewarded for an outstanding season after winning the club's best and fairest over the weekend.

