Alicen Waugh is equal-parts passionate about drama and her students.
It is how she has spent the past 16 years at Murray High School, doing a job that she said was all about young people and the relationships formed between them.
This was how Ms Waugh "spoke from the heart" in making an application for a prestigious NSW Minister's award for excellence in teaching.
Her application, one of more than 1000 from across the state, clearly resonated as she got the award.
"It's all about the connection," she said.
"This is a collective safe space (to do that)."
Ms Waugh said teaching drama was a job "I love doing".
"But it was really nice that they think I'm worthy of the nomination," she said.
"I was smiling so much when I won. It's lovely to be recognised for the work and it's quite significant.
"It's not every day you hear about regional teachers getting those types of awards."
