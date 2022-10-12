A two-and-a-half-year-old boy has been hit by a reversing four-wheel-drive vehicle at his home in Table Top on Wednesday.
Paramedics responded to the incident at a property on Willhaven Lane just before 11am on Wednesday.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the child was conscious and breathing, but had injuries to his leg with potential pelvis pain.
A witness said the boy was "lucky" that he was not more seriously injured.
The boy was taken to Albury Hospital for scans.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
