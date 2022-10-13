Extremely wet conditions and a tree that fell in a planned performance space have caused last-minute programming changes to the Wangaratta Jazz and Blues Festival.
Four weeks out from the renowned event getting under way, organisers have switched outdoor performances to indoor venues.
But jazz and blues lovers have been assured this will not in any way impact on the calibre of this year's festival, which will run from October 28 to 30.
Highlights of the line-up will be performances by New York-based drummer Pheeroan akLaff, Dan Barnett's Swing Rocket, Geoff Bull and the Finer Cuts, the Syncopators, Chonk and Finnish pianist Iro Haarla.
Festival chair Michael Iacovino said the safe and successful delivery of the event was "paramount".
"We want to ensure safety of patrons and artists, but also to move festival-goers around the beautiful Wangaratta area," Mr Iacovino said.
"If the tree had fallen on the Friday of the festival we would be looking to cancel that space altogether.
"At least with four weeks to go, and with great support from Wangaratta High School, we can give the community time to readjust.
"It's not ideal, and we understand that, but safety is paramount."
The school has allowed the festival to stage performances in its performing arts centre, which for the Friday and Saturday nights will be known as the Wang' High Blues alternate space.
Organisers said the festival provided the perfect opportunity to unwind and enjoy a jam-packed long weekend of premium jazz and blues from a stellar line-up of Australian and international musicians.
It was midway through negotiations with potential alternative venues that organisers looked to increase the use of indoor venues, especially with partner venues.
An evening pass for Wang' High Blues will be available on Saturday afternoon from 4pm for $75.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.