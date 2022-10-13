The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wangaratta Jazz and Blues Festival changes venue four weeks away

SE
By Sophie Else
October 13 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Jazz and Blues Festival has moved and will no longer be held at Merriwa Park. The board has changed locations for safety reasons due to a gum tree falling.

Extremely wet conditions and a tree that fell in a planned performance space have caused last-minute programming changes to the Wangaratta Jazz and Blues Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.