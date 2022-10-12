A Wagga woman who illegally accessed multiple patient records at the Murrumbidgee Local Health District will have to wait until next week to learn her fate before the court.
Emma Lee McCallum, 34, of Glenfield Park, faced Wagga Local Court on Tuesday for a sentencing hearing on four counts of unauthorised access to restricted data held in computer.
McCallum changed her pleas to guilty in August, admitting to knowingly gaining illegal access to the private health records of three people on 14 occasions while working as an Aboriginal health project lead.
McCallum's solicitor, John Weir, applied for a diversion under the relatively new section 14 of the Mental Health and Cognitive Impairment Forensic Provisions Act.
The application, if granted, would allow McCallum to avoid a criminal record on the basis of suffering a mental health impairment.
The police prosecutor opposed the application, stating that the community had an expectation that their sensitive patient records would be kept private when they made use of a health service.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd adjourned the matter until Monday to give himself further time to consider the application in order to be "fair" to McCallum.
McCallum committed the offences against the three victims, who were known to her, between February 2 and April 8 last year.
According to agreed facts, McCallum was employed by the MLHD since 2016 and completed the health service's privacy online training on April 1 of that year.
In her job, McCallum had access to NSW Health's electronic medical records system (EMR) that contains patient medical histories.
The MLHD discovered from EMR audit logs that McCallum had illegally accessed records using her own specific computer account.
McCallum made full admissions during an interview in August last year as part of an MLHD internal investigation, saying she had a personal conflict with one of her victims.
McCallum told the investigation "I don't know what I was thinking, I'm so ashamed that I even did it" and "I really don't know what I was hoping to achieve out of it to be perfectly honest".
McCallum is no longer employed by the MLHD.
In court on Tuesday, Mr Weir said his client did not pass the records to any other person and used work credentials for access rather than "computer hacking".
"They are low-end examples of this kind of offence. This was access without further exploitation or modification and not the full scope of what [this type of charge] encompasses," he said.
Mr Weir said a doctor had found McCallum at the time of offending had "destabilised thinking" as her work in the public services had led to her suffering a "series of highly traumatic circumstances".
The prosecutor said McCallum's offending was not toward the lower end due to "multiple victims on multiple occasions having their very private and personal data accessed" and the fact she had prior training about her legal obligations.
