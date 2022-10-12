The Border Mail
Emma Lee McCallum has Wagga Local Court sentence adjourned for illegally accessed MLHD patient records

Rex Martinich
Rex Martinich
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:30am
Emma Lee McCallum leaves Wagga Court House on Tuesday after her sentencing for illegally accessing health records was adjourned. Picture by Rex Martinich

A Wagga woman who illegally accessed multiple patient records at the Murrumbidgee Local Health District will have to wait until next week to learn her fate before the court.

