A Wagga man has been fined and disqualified from driving for 12 months for dangerous driving at 178 kilometres per hour while performing an "engine test" south of the city.
Jay Matthew Quinn, 47, of Lake Albert, pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle at a speed dangerous to the public in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday.
The police prosecutor subsequently withdrew one charge of exceeding the speed limit by more than 45 kilometres per hour.
A Riverina Highway Patrol officer spotted Quinn driving a grey Porsche Cayenne station wagon on Gregadoo Road at Lake Albert at 4.20pm on August 9.
Officers found Quinn's speed to be no less than 170km/h and no more than 180km/h in a zone with a signposted speed limit of 80km/h.
A radar affixed to a police vehicle detected Quinn's speed at 178km/h.
Quinn was stopped and claimed to police that he had recently "tuned" the luxury car and he was performing a "test drive".
Quinn admitted to not looking at his speedometer and when the numbers 178 appeared on the police radar he did not appear surprised.
The road surrounding where the offence took place, between the Mitchell Road intersection the Lake Albert Rural Fire Service shed, contained semi-rural lots with residential dwellings and driveways.
Police said the section of Gregadoo Road was commonly used by cyclists and also heavy vehicles as the main route to access Wagga's waste management centre.
In court on Tuesday, Quinn's solicitor John Weir said his client had put the vehicle in third gear to accelerate quickly while his passenger had the engine hooked up to a laptop to perform a "diagnostic test".
"It was of short duration ... when he noticed the highway patrol approaching he was already decelerating," Mr Weir said.
"I accept the speed is a quite serious departure from the speed limit; it is an unusual set of circumstances and an unusual motivation. Nothing was done in terms of drag racing.
"His record does not assist him but most prior matters are historical."
Mr Weir also said Quinn had been unable to work since his licence was suspended and as such had no income.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd said the explanation "does not excuse [Quinn's] behaviour at all, but it does put it in a different circumstance".
"l accept that this was not a case of showing off for someone or doing something foolish or racing," Magistrate Halburd said.
Magistrate Halburd convicted Quinn and fined him $600 in addition to a disqualification from driving.
"This was a stupid decision. There are places you can go to legally test your engine," Magistrate Halburd said.
