The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

South Albury woman warned 'she's got one foot in the door of jail as it now stands'

By Albury Court
October 12 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suzanne Narelle Cocks

A quick trip to the shops to get a packet of cigarettes has a South Albury woman with "one foot" already inside a jail cell for disqualified driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.