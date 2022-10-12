A quick trip to the shops to get a packet of cigarettes has a South Albury woman with "one foot" already inside a jail cell for disqualified driving.
Suzanne Narelle Cocks decided to get behind the wheel of her ute just a fortnight after being sentenced for disqualified driving.
The move was slammed on Wednesday by Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin, who told the 52-year-old that full-time jail now loomed large.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cocks was recently placed on a six-month community corrections order for disqualified driving.
Part of her sentence was a six-month driving ban, running from August 6 to February 5.
She was arrested 12 days into the disqualification period after returning to her Dempsey Place home, having initially denied to police she had been driving.
Ms McLaughlin said community service options for Cocks on sentence "clearly have not worked in the past", given she breached that order "by committing that same offence again".
"If she drives before she comes back to court on November 23 she will obviously go to jail," she said.
"She's got one foot in the door of jail as it now stands."
Ms McLaughlin ordered a full sentence assessment report for Cocks, who pleaded guilty to a second offence of driving while disqualified.
After her sentencing was adjourned, Cocks turned then smiled as she left the courtroom.
Police said Cocks was seen driving her grey Holden Rodeo west on Hovell Street, South Albury, on August 18 just before 1pm.
She entered the driveway at the block of units where she lived, parking under a CCTV camera directly outside her flat.
Police arrived moments later.
"The accused initially claimed someone else was driving the vehicle and (so) denied being the driver."
Police then looked at the CCTV footage, which showed the utility pulling in and Cocks getting out of the driver's door.
She had just returned from buying cigarettes at a service station on Guinea Street.
Cocks then admitted to police she was a disqualified driver.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.