A cooking class has been credited for lowering the number of restrictive interventions on patients in Albury Wodonga Health's mental health in-patient units to the lowest in the state.
Albury Wodonga Health mental health operations director Leah Wiseman said restrictive interventions on patients, including seclusion, physical or chemical restraints, in the mental health in-patient units of Nolan House and Kerrford Unit had dropped significantly in the past two years.
"We've gone from above average number of restrictive interventions across the state to the lowest," she said.
"We absolutely believe this is attributable to the model of care work we've done in our in-patient units."
The care Dr Wiseman refers is a number of allied health programs within the units, including a cooking program at Nolan House.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dietician Susannah Summons and occupational therapist Lauren Bittner run the program, whichinvites patients to join in a twice-weekly group cooking session with nutritional recipes.
Ms Summons said patients developed a range of social and emotional skills, as well as boosting their confidence in cooking healthy meals through the program.
"People have told me things like they've gone home after leaving Nolan House and they've continued to cook," she said.
"Another thing that happens is that people talk about things they used to cook as a child or things that their mum used to make for them or things that they cooked for their own children and it has been a very happy memory."
Ms Summons said during the Commonwealth Games participants would compete for the best burger or pizza and they would award medals.
"It brings that positive feeling and enthusiasm again, about something that can fall away when you're unwell," she said.
"It's not focusing on what you're not doing, it's focusing on what you could do, so it's got a very empowering spin."
Ms Bittner said the program helped patients re-engage and was a fun activity that lifted the mood around the unit.
"Friendships happen over the chopping of capsicums," she said.
Friendships happen over the chopping of capsicums- Lauren Bittner
"It brings consumers together as well as staff and it's really equalising those relationships.
"There's an ongoing bit of banter about do you put butter on the outside or the inside of a toastie?
"It's adding a sense of fun and humour to Nolan House and it's just great."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.