Caitlyn Wardius' first A-grade netball season is one the 21-year-old won't forget in a hurry after taking out the Giants' best and fairest award.
While her dad, Kevin, and brothers, Damian, Hayden and Nathan, have all taken to the footy field for the club, her mum Cindy, a Hume and Ovens and Murray netball umpire, remains one of her role models in the sport.
"Mum's always giving me advice, because she umpires most weekends, and it's easy to go up and ask her how I went and just to get a different perspective," Wardius said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"She's always honest and never sugar-coats it, which definitely helps."
The young goaler, who is studying to become a teacher, admitted she took many lessons out of the season.
"It's a different standard, especially playing against the top teams like Jindera and Osborne and players like Sally Hunter. It's really good for me though and helps me improve, so I definitely enjoyed it," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.