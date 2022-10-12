The Border Mail
Caitlyn Wardius receives Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's best and fairest honour

Updated October 12 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:47am
Caitlyn Wardius took out the Giants' best and fairest trophy this season.

Caitlyn Wardius' first A-grade netball season is one the 21-year-old won't forget in a hurry after taking out the Giants' best and fairest award.

