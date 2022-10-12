When North East footy player Ben Duffield nearly died on the football field just over a month ago, word quickly spread that a defibrillator had saved his life.
But many people, including some who attended a demonstration of the devices at Chiltern on Wednesday, fear the machines are difficult to use and that they might harm people they use them on.
Chiltern local Maree Murphy, whose husband Mark is an ambulance community officer, said any fears of "shocking people to death" by incorrectly using a defibrillator were unfounded.
Mrs Murphy said the devices, made famous when media tycoon Kerry Packer was saved by one in 1990 after suffering a heart attack during a polo game, are simple to use.
"You can see how easy it is at this demonstration - the defibrillators actually talk to you, they talk you through it, and they don't go off if they don't need to," she said.
Her advice was echoed by Ambulance Victoria community officer Jane Martin who said Chiltern had joined the Heart Safe Communities program in Victoria, a project that trains ordinary people to save the life of someone having a cardiac arrest.
"Of course it's important to get medical help but anyone could use one of these," she said.
Greta player Duffield was flown to Melbourne from the North Wangaratta oval on August 28 after suffering an upper body injury during play, then a seizure.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Medical staff, including an off-duty paramedic, rushed to his assistance after he was injured during the reserves grade Ovens and King final.
Ms Martin said the Heart Safe Community initiative in Chiltern was vital to build community resilience and improving out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates for people living and working in the area.
As part of what has been dubbed "Shocktober", Victoria's 12 Heart Safe communities including Chiltern are running "Call, Push, Shock" information sessions which educate people about the GoodSAM (smartphone activated medic) app, basic CPR and defibrillator use.
Ms Martin said the app allowed people to alert other users and medical authorities to heart attack incidents without themselves being physically involved in the rescue operation. Mrs Murphy, who was one of a handful of curious Chiltern locals who stopped to check out the yellow and blue machines, said she hoped the demonstration would be an eye-opener for many.
"I think people are scared to use these. I know they are available in a lot of places people wouldn't expect."
Ms Martin said at Chiltern the devices were available at the IGA, senior citizens and bowling clubs.
