The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Chiltern residents gain CPR, defibrillator skills during 'Shocktober'

TH
By Ted Howes
October 12 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chiltern local Maree Murphy, left, brushes up on her CPR and defibrillator skills at a demonstration hosted by Ambulance Victoria community officers Jane Martin, centre, and Natalie Heaton. Picture by James Wiltshire

When North East footy player Ben Duffield nearly died on the football field just over a month ago, word quickly spread that a defibrillator had saved his life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.