A three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at Howlong sold for $435,000 at an online auction on Tuesday after intense jousting from five bidders.
It was one of eight properties that went to online auction on Tuesday through Ray White Albury North.
Four, including the Howlong house, sold under the hammer, while the remainder were passed in.
One on Halehaven Crescent in Lavington sold later that night for $600,000 after negotiations.
The Howlong brick house at Pearce Street was on a 2000 square metre block 100m from the Murray River and said to be a 23-minute drive from Albury.
A three-bedroom Thurgoona house at Decora Place sold for $460,000 after attracting seven bidders.
A three-bedrom Springdale Heights home at Garnet Place sold for $230,000 after drawing four bidders.
Ray White Albury North agent Andrea Lever said a four-bedroom wooden house built in 1950 at Douglas Road, Lavington, sold for $486,000.
"Selling only four isn't as good as we hoped, but it's still not such a bad result," Ms Lever said.
"The Howlong house is positioned in such a way there's hardly any traffic and you wouldn't have to worry about neighbours - it's a great area."
The other three properties failed to attract attention after auction and have been placed back on the market.
Ms Lever said the Howlong house was close to the golf course and hotel, and handy to nearby shopping.
"You would be able to enjoy everything that Howlong has to offer," she said.
"The house has two living areas, additional dining space and the lounge at the front of the home is fitted with a fireplace. Another room could be a studio."
