The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

House on the Murray at Howlong fetches $435k at online auction

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 12 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
132 Pearce Street, Howlong sold for $435,000. Picture supplied

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at Howlong sold for $435,000 at an online auction on Tuesday after intense jousting from five bidders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.