Steve Johnson says he didn't take much convincing to sign as non-playing coach of Yarrawonga.
Johnson parted company with GWS Giants last month as an assistant coach after spending the previous three years with Sydney Swans in the same role.
The triple premiership player was named as coach of the Pigeons for the next two years at the club's presentation last Friday night.
Johnson revealed he first thought of stepping away and outside the AFL bubble earlier this year after two decades at the elite level.
"I first started thinking about stepping away from the AFL for a period of time early in the season," Johnson said.
"In the months following I had discussions with a number of clubs and it soon became apparent that Yarrawonga was the club that was most appealing to me.
"Obviously originally being from Wangaratta I have a lot of family in the area and it's not everyday that you get the opportunity to join an O&M powerhouse like Yarrawonga.
"I probably spoke to five or six clubs, a couple around Geelong and a few around the O&M area.
"In the end, the way Yarrawonga approached me, how the club is run and the officials leading the way impressed me the most.
"They have got a fully committed playing list, so I sensed a real opportunity to take a group of motivated players hopefully a step further after making the grand final this year."
Johnson said he has fond memories of Yarrawonga growing up as a child and felt it was an idyllic setting to raise his young family of three kids.
"Being from Wangaratta, I spent a lot of my childhood in Yarrawonga with my grandmother living in Mulwala," he said.
"I was a member of Yarrawonga golf club growing up and did a lot of water skiing in the town as well as Bundalong.
"The area feels like home to me and I always enjoyed playing footy against Yarrawonga as a young kid.
"It's a great club with a lot of great people involved there.
"My eldest boy is 10 and I have two other kids who are seven and four.
"It is a great place to raise a young family, my wife and I are both from Wangaratta and we both loved our childhood in the area.
"We have got a lot of family and friends and we don't have to form new relationships like we did in Sydney where we have spent the past seven years.
"It was the same when we lived in Geelong for 16-years, we never had any family living close to us."
Johnson replaces Mark Whiley at the helm, with Whiley set to remain at the club as a player.
Whiley went agonisingly close to leading the Pigeons to their first flag since 2013 after going down by less than a kick in the grand final against Johnson's junior club in Wangaratta.
Johnson played a handful of senior matches for the Magpies as a teenager before being drafted to the Cats in 2001.
"Mark did a super job this year after only winning three matches the previous season," he said.
"To be taking over a list that has just lost the grand final - I have no doubt the players will come back hungry for success and motivated to go one better next year.
"The way the club is run, it's a semi-professional organisation and I've always had ambitions to coach my own team.
"With the O&M one of the most highly regarded competitions in country football, I feel I'm in a fortunate position to start my coaching career.
"With Reid, Miles, Murray, Schneider and Broomhead all coaching next year, you have got a stack of AFL experience in the coaching ranks."
Johnson joined Sydney Swans as an assistant coach after he called it quits on his decorated career at Geelong and GWS Sydney at the end of 2017.
The 2007 Norm Smith medallist remembers one piece of advice he received from Swans coach John Longmire.
"I remember John saying to me that I should have a crack at coaching my own team when the opportunity came along," he said.
"So I don't by any means see coaching in the O&M as a step backwards but as a golden opportunity to launch my coaching career.
"I have no doubt it will be good for my coaching development."
After 293 matches at the elite level, Johnson said he is happily retired and is not contemplating a comeback.
"I did miss not playing for the first couple of years but then when you try and go for a run and your knees blow up, you soon realise your playing days are over," he said.
"Even now when I go for a ski, I can only manage one and then have to drive the boat for the rest of the day because of my knees."
Johnson said he had no doubt more than a few loyal Wangaratta supporters would have been shocked by his decision to join a rival club.
"I've always kept a close eye on how Wangaratta was going during my time in the AFL," he said.
"And I was thrilled to see them have some success this season.
"It was probably a shock to some people in Wangaratta that I joined the Pigeons because I've been Wangratta through and through my whole life.
"Every Christmas I tried to get back to the Norm Minns Oval and take the last session before the break.
"But I've always had a lot of respect for Yarrawonga and always thought it would have been a great club to play at and now I can't wait to coach and be a part of."
Johnson will relocate to the area this weekend with his children already enrolled at Wangaratta primary school for the final term of the year.
"I haven't found a place to live yet but I will be back living in the area," he said.
"I will be getting stuck into my coaching role next week in regards to how we want to organise the pre-season and speak to some key people and players involved with the club on how they want to go about it.
"As far as work, I have a few offers that I need to weigh up.
"But first and foremost I will be getting stuck into the coaching and learning as much as I can about the club and going over replays of matches this season."
