An annual fundraising quilt exhibition will return to the Border this weekend.
Skellywags Sewing School is hosting the exhibit at the Barnawatha Memorial Hall on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which will show off about 30 hand and machine made quilts as well as having a textile display.
Quilt designer Shelley Kelly said there were some beautiful designs from "talented" Border creators.
"There's a lot of talent that comes in with the quilts and lots of hours," she said.
She said one quilt could take a year to make, so it was exciting for creators when the item was finally finished.
"Seeing them from a distance is really good too, because often you put them up in your home or you put them on your bed and you don't see it from a distance," she said.
Exhibition entry will cost $5 and there will be a raffle with one collaboratively-made quilt as prize.
The funds raised will got to the restoration of the Barnawatha hall.
Also this weekend, Wodonga's Creator's Artspace will be launching the print exhibition of The Overwintering Project.
The exhibition at the Lincoln Causeway studio will open from noon on Saturday, with a photography component of the exhibition launching on November 5.
The Overwintering Project aims to raise awareness about how the Border's wetland habitats harbour migratory shorebirds.
Creator's Artspace coordinated a number of artist field trips to Wonga Wetlands for artists to observe, sketch and photograph birds and their habitat for individual artworks.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
