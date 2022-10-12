Cannabis bust pair now facing sentence after guilty pleas over arrest in April

A man and woman have made admissions to their roles in connection to a major cannabis bust near Holbrook.
Neither were required to appear before Albury Local Court on Wednesday over the 839.6 grams of cannabis and $8000 in Australian currency found in their car.
Previously, Akiko Saito and Zeng Xianrong had indicated their intention to fight the charges, with a hearing set down for December 8.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But lawyers for the pair from the Melbourne suburb of Bundoora - appearing via a video link - indicated a change in pleas to guilty.
Each were initially charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime, supply a prohibited drug at greater than a small but less than an indictable quantity, possess a prohibited drug and having goods suspected stolen either in or on premises.
Xianrong, 37, has admitted to a charge of supplying a prohibited drug over the cannabis and to unlawfully obtaining goods suspected of being stolen in connection to a sealed plastic bag containing 519.6 grams of tobacco.
With those pleas, before magistrate Sally McLaughlin, two other charges were withdrawn.
Two charges involving Saito, 34, were withdrawn on Wednesday by prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike, with confirmation awaiting the withdrawal of two other charges.
Saito will be sentenced on November 2 on a single charge of drive vehicle with an illicit drug, namely cannabis, in her blood.
Xianrong's lawyer, Alex Zhou, previously said his client was pleading guilty to the drug possession charge. He will be sentenced on December 7. Both are free on bail.
Saito and Xianrong were arrested by Albury Highway Patrol officers at Cookardinia in the early afternoon of April 19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.