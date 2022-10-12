The Border Mail
Man from Melbourne pleads guilty to drug supply charge, woman to drug-driving

By Albury Court
October 12 2022 - 4:00pm
Cannabis bust pair now facing sentence after guilty pleas over arrest in April

A man and woman have made admissions to their roles in connection to a major cannabis bust near Holbrook.

