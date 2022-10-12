Prior to this season, the last time Mackensey House played a defensive role was back as a junior at Barnawartha.
Her efforts won her a Tallangatta League best and fairest award, but she was later moved into the midcourt.
That was until this year, with the shift helping to lead the Raider to her maiden A-grade club best and fairest award, edging out fellow defender Molly Goldsworthy.
"When I started academy and working in the state programs for netball, I was too small to be a circle defender, so I was encouraged to go into the midcourt," House said.
"This year we were a bit short in our defensive end, so mum (Jodie) asked if I wanted to have a crack and see how that went.
"I love defending, it's a bit different and exciting and something new to learn.
"I've really enjoyed it, it's been a good year.
"It's nice to have a shift and change it up a bit."
While the 21-year-old has now been in the senior ranks for a number of years, she's gone from a youngster to a leader and stepped up to co-captain the side this season alongside Maggie St John.
"It was a bit different to previous years when I was one of the youngest," House said.
"I still have lots to learn and obviously I'm still very young, but it's been good being in that leadership position.
"I've been able to help guide the young ones.
"We've especially been very involved in the under-17s this year, so to help them out has been really nice too."
Raiders finished the home and away season in seventh spot with six wins.
House admitted the young group had shown plenty of signs of improvement over the course of the year.
"The way we finished off this year was super exciting for the club and we have majority of the girls sticking around for next season, which is also exciting," she said.
"I think if we can start the way we finished, we'll certainly go in there and challenge some of those top sides."
House is on board for the 2023 season, as are her two sisters Shaylah and Blyanee.
Mum Jodie is also remaining at the helm as the club's A-grade netball coach, as well as overseeing their first under-15s team.
"We're pretty lucky to have someone like mum coaching, she's very knowledgeable so there's lots I can learn from her," she said.
House not only excels on the netball court, but is also a talented swimmer.
While she's had to take a break from the pool due to her work commitments as a personal trainer, it's still on her radar. "I'd like to get back in the pool and have a crack at that again," she said.
