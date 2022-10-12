The Border Mail
Mackensey House claims Raiders' A-grade best and fairest award

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated October 13 2022 - 12:27am, first published October 12 2022 - 12:23am
Mackensey House took out Raiders' A-grade best and fairest award at the club's recent presentation night after switching from the midcourt into more of a defensive role and leading the side as co-captain. Picture by Mark Jesser

Prior to this season, the last time Mackensey House played a defensive role was back as a junior at Barnawartha.

