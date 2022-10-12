People have been advised to avoid touching the water at Lake Hume because of high levels of blue-green algae.
Water NSW issued a red alert advisory on Tuesday because surface scums were widespread across the storage and confirmed it remained in place on Wednesday.
"A red alert warning indicates that the public should avoid coming into physical contact with untreated water at the site until the red alert warning is lifted," Water NSW said.
"This advice includes recreational activities such as swimming, along with any activity that brings the user into direct physical contact with untreated water."
Water NSW said it was not possible to predict how long the algae would remain at high levels.
"Regular monitoring will continue, and the alert will be lifted as soon as the high levels of algae dissipate," the authority said.
"Blue-green algae is potentially toxic and may cause gastroenteritis in humans if consumed, while skin and eye irritations can also occur after contact.
"Boiling the untreated water does not remove algal toxins.
"This red alert warning applies only to untreated water at the identified location and will remain in place until monitoring and test results confirm that the risk is sufficiently diminished."
Water NSW said people should not consume mussels or crayfish from red alert warning areas and any fish caught in an area subject to red alert should be cleaned and washed thoroughly in uncontaminated water before consumption.
Contact with untreated water subject to a red alert can also pose a risk to livestock and pets, and livestock owners are advised to check stock water supplies and remove stock from foreshores where surface scum is visible or blue-green algae is suspected.
Blue-green algae is naturally occurring and can reproduce quickly in favourable conditions where there is still or slow-flowing water, abundant sunlight and sufficient nutrients.
Previous blue-green algae alerts were issued for Lake Hume in August and May this year and December 2021.
Updates and information about blue-green algae blooms and red level warning areas can be obtained by visiting - https://www.waternsw.com.au/water-quality/algae.
