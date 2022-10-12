A North Albury man who left his former long-term partner bruised and bleeding after headbutting him committed a serious assault, a magistrate has said.
The attack happened in the midst of a heated argument that flared when the pair should have been having dinner.
Jonathan Dunlop was invited around by the victim, who was asleep on the couch when he arrived.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This riled Dunlop, who argued with then assaulted the man, his former partner of eight years.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Dunlop his crime was aggravated by it taking place in the victim's home "where he was entitled to feel safe".
A police outline of the case - submitted to the court on his guilty plea to a domestic violence-related charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm - told of how the victim allegedly later went around to Dunlop's house and threatened to slash the tyres on his car.
Police said the victim, 33, then allegedly pulled out a knife as if to reinforce the legitimacy of his threat to Dunlop, 36.
But Ms McLaughlin said because this happened after the assault "it's not relevant" to the sentencing exercise.
Dunlop had insight and showed remorse, she said.
"But any strike of someone's face is a serious example of assault."
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston said the assault was "out-of-character".
"There's no doubt what happened on this night got out of hand."
The court was told Dunlop and the victim had lived apart for the past four years, with on-and-off contact, though regularly visited each other's home.
Police said the victim invited Dunlop to dinner on August 27 about 6pm.
But when Dunlop arrived at the Fairview Drive home in North Albury, the victim was asleep.
The victim woke to Dunlop leaving in annoyance.
They argued and then Dunlop headbutted the man's nose.
Dunlop was convicted and placed on a nine-month community corrections order.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.