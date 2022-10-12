The Border Mail
Teacher shortages focus of rally as award goes before Industrial Relations Commission

By Alice Gifford
Updated October 12 2022 - 9:23am, first published 8:00am
NSW Teachers Federation senior vice president Amber Flohm told the Albury rally that teacher shortages would only get worse unless there was urgent action from the government.

Teachers and their supporters marched to Albury MP Justin Clancy's office early this morning, joining statewide actions over wages and conditions reform.

