Teachers and their supporters marched to Albury MP Justin Clancy's office early this morning, joining statewide actions over wages and conditions reform.
The "day of action" coincides with the first day of arbitration at the NSW Industrial Relations Commission, where the Department of Education and Teachers Federation appeared today.
Albury guest speaker Amber Flohm, the senior vice president of the NSW Teachers Federation, said accepting the government's three-year award, which includes a pay increase of 2.53 percent per year, would lock the teaching service into an uncompetitive rate that was below inflation.
"The very future of our students is now at stake," Ms Flohm said.
"The government knows. The government's own briefings show there is a chronic teacher shortage and it is worsening."
Though its timing was with the industrial court hearing, many of the morning's speeches focused on the impacts of teacher shortages.
RELATED:
Sally Morris, a teacher at an Albury public school, said that after 19 years in the profession the administration workload had finally reached an unmanageable level.
"There is less time to actually enjoy teaching and really interact with the children in a meaningful way. You're just trying to collect this data from them all the time," Ms Morris said.
"Even if we were well staffed and there wasn't a shortage, it would still be too much admin.
"It is compounded by fewer and fewer teachers sharing the work with the shortages, plus more and more admin. It is fast spiraling into a bigger crisis," she said.
Earlier this year the Department of Education provided data to a parliamentary inquiry into teacher shortages in the state.
The data showed the resignation rate of early career teachers in their first five years of teaching had surged to 11.9 per cent in 2021.
Chris Lamb from the NSW Department of Education said the department was committed to addressing teacher supply issues.
Mr Lamb admitted that the resignation rate and the size of the temporary teaching workforce were "higher than we would like" but said the data was not telling his department there was a particular issue to be addressed.
IN OTHER NEWS
In Albury this morning, the issues and their suggested solutions were crafted neatly into chants.
Teachers wore "More than Thanks" shirts, merchandise from the union's campaign to make the profession more attractive and sustainable.
Ms Flohm said to accept the department's award proposal would be taking a step backwards for teachers.
"People are not going into teaching," Ms Flohm said.
"And why would they? Locking into a pay cap of 2.53 percent when inflation is currently 6.1 percent and projected to go higher."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.