The Ovens and Murray has announced it will be introducing a fifth netball grade into the league in 2023.
Under-15s netballer will now get an opportunity to join the competition, which already caters for under-17s, C, B and A-grades.
"We're extremely pleased to be able to introduce a fifth grade of netball in the form of a 15 and under competition and provide a genuine pathway for netballers into our senior grades," league chairman David Sinclair said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"This is a result of an exhaustive consultation process with clubs over the last four years and they are to be congratulated on their willingness to overcome the hurdles that will see organic growth to an already formidable netball competition."
Ovens and Murray netball sub-committee chair Tamara Matthews agreed the new grade will allow for more pathway opportunities into the senior ranks.
"It's an exciting opportunity for the league to develop connections with other sections of the community and for the ten clubs to engage with junior players and their families at an earlier stage of their netball journey."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.