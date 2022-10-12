Major flood warning issued for King River, severe weather warning in place

The Victorian State Emergency Service has issued a major flood warning for the King River.
Major flooding is likely at Docker Road Bridge overnight Thursday, with minor flooding expected from overnight Wednesday.
Rainfall will increase during Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves slowly eastwards. Minor flooding is expected to develop along the King River at Docker Rd Bridge from overnight Wednesday. Further rises are expected with forecast rainfall and major flooding is likely from overnight Thursday.
Since 9:00 am Wednesday, rainfall totals of up to 10-30 mm have been observed in the Ovens and King River catchment. For the remainder of Wednesday, rainfall totals of 10-15 mm are forecast. Further rainfall totals of 50-120 mm are forecast for Thursday and Friday.
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is current across the catchment.
King River
Stay safe - avoid the flooded area. Be aware of potential hazards caused by flooding and never enter floodwater.
What you should do:
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
