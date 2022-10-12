A Fight MND fundraising event has cancelled this week's visits to Wangaratta, Myrtleford and Bright because of the forecast weather.
Daniher's Drive announced on Wednesday night the route for the 80-car convoy had been altered owing to safety concerns.
The annual rally, named after former AFL coach and footballer Neale Daniher, had been expected to arrive in the North East on Thursday, with a stopover in Myrtleford that night.
Instead, the convoy will leave Melbourne on Friday and travel to Lakes Entrance, meaning planned events at Wallan, Euroa, Wangaratta, Myrtleford and Bright will no longer go ahead.
Fight MND campaigns director Bec Daniher said the tough decision to change the route had to be made given the challenging weather conditions.
"We're incredibly disappointed that our Drive convoy won't be able to visit the communities in Victoria's North East this year, but the safety of our Drive family remains our number one priority," she said.
"We also wanted to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on emergency services in impacted areas."
The 2022 route through the North East and Gippsland had been chosen for the postponed 2020 and 2021 Daniher's Drive to support regions impacted by the devastating bushfires of early 2020.
