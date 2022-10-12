A man with distinctive face tattoos wanted by officers in Murray River Police District will appear in court on Thursday after being arrested and charged in Leeton on Wednesday.
Jaimes Sutton, 24, had two outstanding arrest warrants in relation to alleged traffic, property and domestic-related offences.
Officers from Murray River Police District's proactive crime team conducted extensive investigations into his whereabouts.
After a public appeal to help locate Sutton, investigators attended a home on Gimlet Place at Leeton on Wednesday, where he was arrested at about 2.45pm.
The appeal was widely shared online, and was even reported in other countries.
He was taken to Leeton police station and charged with both outstanding warrants.
The Deniliquin man was refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on Thursday.
