Murray River Police District officers arrest Jaimes 'Beast' Sutton

October 12 2022 - 10:00pm
Jaimes Sutton was arrested in Leeton on Wednesday and is set to appear in Griffith Local Court on Thursday.

A man with distinctive face tattoos wanted by officers in Murray River Police District will appear in court on Thursday after being arrested and charged in Leeton on Wednesday.

