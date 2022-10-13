The Melbourne Cup is on its way to Howlong.
Howlong has been selected as one of 24 regional stops for the most prestigious prize in Australian racing, which will arrive on Saturday.
The trophy will be taken to aged care facility Oolong House to give residents and staff a glimpse before it makes its way to Howlong Golf Resort for an event from 3pm.
History-making trainer Sheila Laxon, the first female to win the Melbourne and Caufield Cups double with Ethereal in 2001, will accompany the trophy.
Howlong Golf Resort general manager Shaun Whitechurch said it was a major coup for the club.
"The Melbourne Cup tour takes applicants from all over Australia, as well as Singapore and Asia and there are only 24 regional centres accepted," he said.
"There was almost 100 applicants this year. Our operations manager Alannah Cusack put the application in not thinking we'd be a chance, but she was over the moon when we got the email to say we were."
Ms Laxon and former jockey turned trainer Alan Fitzgerald, now at Wangaratta, will take the stage for a question and answer session.
The event will be staged alongside a family fun day organised by Howlong Progress Association, with a sausage sizzle, face painting, jumping castle and live music offered.
Regional hosts will be allocated a barrier for the Melbourne Cup and if the horse from its barrier wins, the town's registered charity will receive $50,000.
Howlong has chosen the Albury-Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
