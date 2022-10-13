UPDATE: Thursday 13 October, 12.51pm.
UPDATE: Thursday 13 October, 12.36pm.
With heavy rain continuing to fall today, the SES are reminding Corowa residents to be prepared for potential flash flooding.
Federation Way between Clear Hills Road and Brookong Creek Road- Road closed in both directions. Motorists can use the Riverina Hwy.
There is water over the road at multiple locations between Rutherglen and Chiltern-Howlong Road with speed reduced to 40km/hr.
UPDATE: Thursday 13 October, 12.20pm.
No major injuries have been reported.
SES and the Bureau of Meteorology have issued multiple flood warnings across the Border and North East following significant rainfall across Victoria and NSW.
Affected areas include Bright, Wangaratta, Corowa and surrounding towns.
Conditions can change quickly; many roads are closed due to flooding or are impacted by flood waters, fallen trees and debris.
Only emergency and essential service workers can access Falls Creek or Bogong Village, and the main road won't reopen until the threat has passed.
Most of Victoria has been warned to brace for wild weather and flash flooding on Thursday.
Communities near rivers, creeks and low-lying areas in the state's north are urged to stay on alert and updated with changing warnings.
UPDATE: Thursday 13 October, 11.52am.
ROAD CLOSURES
Due to heavy rainfall and rising flood waters the following roads are closed:
Bridgie Lane - from Dobsons Road to Benalla-Warrenbayne Road
Benalla-Warrenbayne Road - from Hume Freeway to Baddaginnie-Warrenbayne Road
Benalla-Warrenbayne Road - from Hume Freeway to Baddaginnie-Warrenbayne Road/Swanpool-Warrenbayne Road
Benalla-Baddaginnie Road - from Hossack Road to Holmes Road
Ackerly Avenue - from Midland Highway (Maginness Street) to Arundel Street and at Mitchell Street
Swanpool-Lima Road at Chinaman's Crossing - from Lima East Road to Jensen Lane
Creamery Road, Lima East - from Lima East Road to Police Track
Flooding is likely at Benalla Thursday afternoon and Casey Weir overnight Thursday into Friday.
Substantial rises occur in the Broken River and its tributaries upstream of Benalla. Minor flooding is likely to develop at Benalla on Thursday afternoon. Minor flooding is possible at Casey Weir overnight Thursday into Friday. Areas of flooding may extend downstream of Casey Weir on Friday. Forecasts will be provided for locations downstream of Casey Weir once upstream gauges have peaked. Since 9:00 am Wednesday, widespread rainfall totals of 20-110 mm have been recorded in the Broken River catchment. Rainfall totals of 30-90 mm are forecast for the remainder of Thursday and Friday.
Broken River to Benalla: Minor flooding is likely along the Broken River to Benalla. The Broken River at Benalla is currently at 2.12 metres and rising below the minor flood level. The Broken River at Benalla will likely exceed the minor flood level (2.50 m) Thursday afternoon. Further rises are likely with forecast rainfall.
Broken River Benalla to Casey Weir: Minor flooding may occur along the Broken River. Benalla to Casey Weir.
The Broken River at Casey Weir is currently at 0.93 metres and steady, below the minor flood level. The Broken River at Casey Weir may reach a minor flood level (2.10 m) overnight Thursday into Friday.
UPDATE: Thursday 13 October, 11.00am.
Whytes Road south of the Murray Valley Highway has again been closed by rising floodwaters.
A SEVERE Weather Warning has been issued for today, Thursday 13 October, for HEAVY RAINFALL and DAMAGING WINDS.
HEAVY RAINFALL which may lead to FLASH FLOODING is forecast to continue over western and central Victoria, extending over northeastern parts of the state later this morning. The risk of heavy rainfall around Melbourne will be brief and most likely late afternoon and evening.
Rainfall rates are expected to ease from the west tonight, clearing during Friday morning.
Northerly winds with DAMAGING WIND GUSTS with peak gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are likely over elevated terrain across central and eastern Victoria, reaching up to 110km/h about exposed alpine peaks. Winds are expected to ease from the west this evening, then clearing during Friday morning.
Locations which may be affected include Mildura, Wodonga and Wangaratta, Horsham, Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne.
UPDATE: Thursday 13 October, 10.20am.
Moderate flooding may occur along the Ovens River to Bright.
The Ovens River at Bright is currently at 1.81 metres and rising below the minor flood level. The Ovens River at Bright will likely exceed the minor flood level (3.00 m) overnight Thursday into Friday. With forecast rainfall, the river level may reach a moderate flood level (3.60 m) on Friday.
UPDATE, 10.46pm: Wednesday 12 October.
Heavy rainfall impacts parts of southern New South Wales Wednesday through Thursday.
Weather Situation: A deep low-pressure system south of the Great Australian Bight is forecast to extend a strong cold front across southern New South Wales on Thursday. This system is forecast to combine with a deep tropical airmass to produce areas of heavy rainfall over southern parts of the Lower Western and Riverina Districts and onto the western slopes of the Alpine region. This system will also bring gusty alpine winds.
HEAVY RAINFALL, which may lead to FLASH FLOODING, is forecast for southwestern New South Wales from tonight and continuing during Thursday, extending eastward onto the western Alpine slopes from Thursday evening. Rainfall rates are expected to ease during Friday morning.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 50 mm are likely, with isolated heavier falls up to 65 mm.
Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 km/hr with DAMAGING WIND GUSTS of around 110 km/h are possible over Alpine areas above 1500 m from Thursday afternoon, clearing during Friday morning.
UPDATE, 4.15pm: Wednesday 12 October.
The NSW SES advises people in Corowa and surrounding areas to NOT TO ENTER FLOODWATER due to current widespread moderate flooding:
The Bureau of Meteorology advises Flood operations are being conducted by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) at Hume Dam to manage inflows from the upper Murray, Mitta Mitta River and other tributaries. MDBA is working closely with the Bureau and WaterNSW to plan release strategies. The Murray River at Corowa is currently at 6.14 metres and steady, with moderate flooding. The Murray River at Corowa is expected to remain above the moderate flood level (5.90 m) for the remainder of the week.
UPDATE, 2.15PM Wednesday 12 October.
The Murray River at Albury has fallen below the minor flood level (4.30 metres) Monday evening, where the river level varies with releases from Hume Dam and floodwaters from the Kiewa River.
Flood operations are being conducted by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) at Hume Dam to manage inflows from the upper Murray, Mitta Mitta River and other tributaries. MDBA is working closely with the Bureau and WaterNSW to plan release strategies.
Moderate flooding continues downstream along the Murray River at Corowa, Torrumbarry and Barham. Floodwaters from the Murray River and the Edward River floodwaters have caused minor flooding at Wakool Junction and may cause minor flooding at Boundary Bend from early next week.
Along the Edward River, moderate flooding is occurring at Stevens Weir. Minor flooding continues at Deniliquin and Moulamein.
Further rainfall is forecast from Wednesday into Friday, which may cause renewed rises. The situation is being closely monitored, and predictions will be provided as required.
A severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall is current for Riverina Districts, covering Murray and Edward River catchments.
