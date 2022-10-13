Substantial rises occur in the Broken River and its tributaries upstream of Benalla. Minor flooding is likely to develop at Benalla on Thursday afternoon. Minor flooding is possible at Casey Weir overnight Thursday into Friday. Areas of flooding may extend downstream of Casey Weir on Friday. Forecasts will be provided for locations downstream of Casey Weir once upstream gauges have peaked. Since 9:00 am Wednesday, widespread rainfall totals of 20-110 mm have been recorded in the Broken River catchment. Rainfall totals of 30-90 mm are forecast for the remainder of Thursday and Friday.