UPDATE: Thursday October 13, 3.40pm.
This Moderate Flood Warning is being issued for Buffalo River.
Rainfall will increase during Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves slowly eastwards.
Minor flooding is expected to develop along the King River at Docker Rd Bridge from Thursday morning.
Further rises are expected with forecast rainfall and major flooding is likely from overnight Thursday.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Fifteen Mile Creek and moderate flooding is possible from overnight Thursday.
Minor flooding is likely to develop along the Ovens River and along the Buffalo River from overnight Thursday.
Further rises to the moderate flood level are likely with forecast rainfall. In the 24 hours to 9:00 am Thursday, rainfall totals of 20-100 mm have been observed in the Ovens and King River catchment.
Further rainfall totals of 50-120 mm are forecast for the remainder of Thursday and into Friday.
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is current across the catchment.
Minor flooding is likely along the Buffalo River.
The Buffalo River D/S Lake Buffalo is currently at 1.69 metres and rising, below the minor flood level.
The Buffalo River D/S Lake Buffalo is likely to exceed the minor flood level (3.20 m) overnight Thursday into Friday.
UPDATE: Thursday October 13, 3.30pm.
This Flood Watch is being issued for Mitta Mitta River.
A cold front is crossing Victoria with heavy falls likely as the front moves slowly eastwards.
Catchments in the Flood Watch area are very wet as a result of the recent rainfall and river levels are elevated within some catchments.Rainfall totals of 10-90 millimetres are forecast for the remainder of Thursday and Friday.
Widespread minor to major flooding is occurring across Northern Victoria. Moderate to major flooding is expected in the Werribee and Maribyrnong catchments respectively. Moderate flooding is likely for parts of Western Victoria.
UPDATE: Thursday October 13, 3.30pm.
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is current across Wangarrata. Please be aware that increased water levels have resulted in some road closures across the municipality.
UPDATE: Thursday October 13, 2.38pm.
A major flood warning has been issued for the King River at the Docker Road Bridge.
Major flooding likely at Docker Road Bridge and along the King River overnight Thursday.
Moderate flooding likely along the Ovens River from Friday.
The King River downstream of Lake William Hovell in the King Valley is likely to exceed the minor flood level (1.80 m) on Thursday afternoon.
The King River at Docker Rd Bridge is currently at 3.42 metres and rising, below the minor flood level.
The river level is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (3.95 m) Thursday afternoon and is likely to reach the major flood level (4.10 m) overnight Thursday into Friday.
Thursday October 13, 2.38pm.
A moderate flood warning has been issued for the Ovens River from Whorouly to Wangaratta.
Rainfall will increase during Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves slowly eastwards.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Fifteen Mile Creek and moderate flooding is possible from overnight Thursday.
Minor flooding is likely to develop along the Ovens River and along the Buffalo River from overnight Thursday.
The Ovens River at Wangaratta is currently at 10.65 metres and steady, below the minor flood level.
The Ovens River at Wangaratta is likely to exceed the minor flood level (11.90 m) overnight Thursday into Friday. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (12.40 m) during Friday.
Thursday October 13, 1.58pm.
A moderate flood warning has been issued for Ovens River Bright to Rocky Point.
Rainfall will increase during Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves slowly eastwards.
Minor flooding will likely develop along the Ovens River and Buffalo River from overnight Thursday.
Further rises to the moderate flood level are likely with forecast rainfall.
In the 24 hours to 9am Thursday, rainfall totals of 20-100 millimetres have been observed in the Ovens and King River catchment.
Minor flooding is expected to develop along the King River at Docker Road Bridge from Thursday morning.
Further rises are expected with forecast rainfall, and major flooding is likely from overnight Thursday. Minor flooding is occurring along Fifteen Mile Creek, and moderate flooding is possible from overnight Thursday.
Further rainfall totals of 50-120 mm are forecast for the remainder of Thursday and into Friday. A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is current across the catchment.
Moderate flooding may occur along the Ovens River Bright to Rocky Point
The Ovens River at Eurobin is currently at 2.90 metres and rising, below the minor flood level. The Ovens River at Eurobin likely to exceed the minor flood level (4.50 m) overnight Thursday into Friday. Further rises are possible with forecast rainfall.
The Ovens River at Rocky Point is currently at 2.12 metres and rising, below the minor flood level. The Ovens River at Rocky Point may exceed the minor flood level (3.20 m) overnight Thursday into Friday. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (4.40 m) during Friday with forecast rainfall.
Minor flooding is likely along the Buffalo River.
The Buffalo River D/S Lake Buffalo is currently at 1.69 metres and rising, below the minor flood level. The Buffalo River D/S Lake Buffalo is likely to exceed the minor flood level (3.20 m) overnight Thursday into Friday.
River rises and areas of flooding are likely along the Buckland River during Thursday and Friday
UPDATE: Thursday October 13, 1.30pm.
V/Line train services.
Train services on several lines on the V/Line network are suspended and all non-essential travel should be deferred.
Coaches are now replacing trains on sections of the Albury, Echuca, Shepparton, Swan Hill and Warrnambool lines, due to extreme weather and flooding.
On the Shepparton and Albury lines, coaches are operating between Seymour, Shepparton and Albury. Trains continue to run between Southern Cross and Seymour stations.
Passengers using the Echuca line will board coaches on the journey between Epsom and Echuca, and coaches are replacing services on the Swan Hill line.
Trains on the Bendigo line are running at reduced speeds and may result in coach replacements if conditions worsen in that region.
Coaches are replacing trains between Warrnambool and Geelong in the state's south-west.
Given the extreme weather and flooding impacts on regional rail and roads, passengers are advised to consider safely making their way home at their earliest convenience and defer all non-essential travel.
Those passengers, who are needing to travel, should allow up to 90 minutes extra for their journey.
Passengers should check the PTV or V/Line websites for services impacted by the weather before travelling. Extra care should be taken on platforms and when boarding and getting off public transport, as surfaces can become slippery.
Services will resume when it's safe to do so.
UPDATE: Thursday October 13, 1.43pm.
A Moderate Flood Warning has been issued for the Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge to Bandiana.
Further rises are likely with forecast rainfall. In the 24 hours to 9:00 am Thursday, widespread rainfall totals of 5-20 millimetres have been observed across the Kiewa River catchment. Further rainfall totals of 50-75 mm is forecast for the remainder of Thursday and Friday.
Minor flooding is likely at Mongans Bridge from Thursday evening and Kiewa (mainstream) from Friday Morning.
River level rises are occurring in the Kiewa River in response to observed rainfall during the past 24 hours.
Moderate flooding is likely to develop at Bandiana overnight Thursday into Friday.
Kiewa River to Mongans Bridge:
River level rises are occurring along the Kiewa River to Mongans Bridge, and minor flooding is likely to develop from Thursday evening.
The Kiewa River at Kiewa (Main Stream) is currently at 2.96 metres and steady, below the minor flood level.
The Kiewa River at Kiewa (Main Stream) is likely to reach the minor flood level (3.30 millimetres) Friday morning.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana is currently at 2.95 metres and steady, with minor flooding.
Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge to Bandiana :
Moderate flooding is likely along the Kiewa River downstream of Mongans Bridge.
The Kiewa River at Bandiana is likely to reach the moderate flood level (3.10 metres) overnight Thursday into Friday.
RECENT UPDATE: Thursday October 13, 1.10pm.
A moderate flood warning has been issued for Ovens River to Bright.
The Ovens River at Bright will likely exceed the minor flood level (3.00 metres) overnight Thursday into Friday.
The river level may reach the moderate flood level (3.60 metres) on Friday, with forecast rainfall.
Rainfall will increase during Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves slowly eastwards.
Further rises are expected with forecast rainfall, and major flooding is likely from overnight Thursday.
Minor flooding is occurring along Fifteen Mile Creek, and moderate flooding is possible from overnight Thursday. Minor flooding is likely to develop along the Ovens River and along the Buffalo River from overnight Thursday.
Further rises to the moderate flood level are likely with forecast rainfall. In the 24 hours to 9:00 am Thursday, rainfall totals of 20-100 mm have been observed in the Ovens and King River catchment. Further rainfall totals of 50-120 mm are forecast for the remainder of Thursday and into Friday. A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is current across the catchment.
Moderate flooding may occur along the Ovens River to Bright. The Ovens River at Bright is currently at 1.81 metres and rising below the minor flood level.
RECENT UPDATE: Thursday October 13, 1.06pm.
This Minor Flood Warning has been issued for Broken River Benalla to Casey Weir.
Strong rises will occur in the Broken River and its tributaries upstream of Benalla.
Minor flooding is likely to develop at Benalla on Thursday afternoon.
Minor flooding is possible at Casey Weir overnight Thursday into Friday. Areas of flooding may extend downstream of Casey Weir on Friday.
Forecasts will be provided for locations downstream of Casey Weir once upstream gauges have peaked.
Minor flooding may occur along the Broken River Benalla to Casey Weir.
The Broken River at Casey Weir is currently at 0.93 metres and steady, below the minor flood level.
The Broken River at Casey Weir may reach the minor flood level (2.10 m) overnight Thursday into Friday.
UPDATE: Thursday October 13, 12.51pm.
The Bogong High - Plains Road at Bogong IS NOW CLOSED from Mt Beauty as planned from midday on Wednesday 12 October in anticipation of poor weather worsening the landslide.
Road users will no longer be able to enter or exit Falls Creek or the Bogong Village from either direction on the Bogong High - Plans Road.
UPDATE: Thursday October 13, 12.36pm.
With heavy rain continuing to fall today, the SES are reminding Corowa residents to be prepared for potential flash flooding.
Federation Way between Clear Hills Road and Brookong Creek Road- Road closed in both directions. Motorists can use the Riverina Hwy.
There is water over the road at multiple locations between Rutherglen and Chiltern-Howlong Road with speed reduced to 40km/h.
UPDATE: Thursday October 13 , 12.20pm.
No major injuries have been reported.
SES and the Bureau of Meteorology have issued multiple flood warnings across the Border and North East following significant rainfall across Victoria and NSW.
Affected areas include Bright, Wangaratta, Corowa and surrounding towns.
Conditions can change quickly; many roads are closed due to flooding or are impacted by flood waters, fallen trees and debris.
Only emergency and essential service workers can access Falls Creek or Bogong Village, and the main road won't reopen until the threat has passed.
Most of Victoria has been warned to brace for wild weather and flash flooding on Thursday.
Communities near rivers, creeks and low-lying areas in the state's north are urged to stay on alert and updated with changing warnings.
EARLIER: Thursday October 13, 11.52am.
ROAD CLOSURES
Due to heavy rainfall and rising flood waters the following roads are closed:
Bridgie Lane - from Dobsons Road to Benalla-Warrenbayne Road
Benalla-Warrenbayne Road - from Hume Freeway to Baddaginnie-Warrenbayne Road
Benalla-Warrenbayne Road - from Hume Freeway to Baddaginnie-Warrenbayne Road/Swanpool-Warrenbayne Road
Benalla-Baddaginnie Road - from Hossack Road to Holmes Road
Ackerly Avenue - from Midland Highway (Maginness Street) to Arundel Street and at Mitchell Street
Swanpool-Lima Road at Chinaman's Crossing - from Lima East Road to Jensen Lane
Creamery Road, Lima East - from Lima East Road to Police Track
Flooding is likely at Benalla Thursday afternoon and Casey Weir overnight Thursday into Friday.
Substantial rises occur in the Broken River and its tributaries upstream of Benalla. Minor flooding is likely to develop at Benalla on Thursday afternoon. Minor flooding is possible at Casey Weir overnight Thursday into Friday. Areas of flooding may extend downstream of Casey Weir on Friday. Forecasts will be provided for locations downstream of Casey Weir once upstream gauges have peaked. Since 9:00 am Wednesday, widespread rainfall totals of 20-110 mm have been recorded in the Broken River catchment. Rainfall totals of 30-90 mm are forecast for the remainder of Thursday and Friday.
Broken River to Benalla: Minor flooding is likely along the Broken River to Benalla. The Broken River at Benalla is currently at 2.12 metres and rising below the minor flood level. The Broken River at Benalla will likely exceed the minor flood level (2.50 m) Thursday afternoon. Further rises are likely with forecast rainfall.
Broken River Benalla to Casey Weir: Minor flooding may occur along the Broken River. Benalla to Casey Weir.
The Broken River at Casey Weir is currently at 0.93 metres and steady, below the minor flood level. The Broken River at Casey Weir may reach a minor flood level (2.10 m) overnight Thursday into Friday.
EARLIER: Thursday October 13, 11.00am.
Whytes Road south of the Murray Valley Highway has again been closed by rising floodwaters.
A SEVERE Weather Warning has been issued for today, Thursday 13 October, for HEAVY RAINFALL and DAMAGING WINDS.
HEAVY RAINFALL which may lead to FLASH FLOODING is forecast to continue over western and central Victoria, extending over northeastern parts of the state later this morning. The risk of heavy rainfall around Melbourne will be brief and most likely late afternoon and evening.
Rainfall rates are expected to ease from the west tonight, clearing during Friday morning.
Northerly winds with DAMAGING WIND GUSTS with peak gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are likely over elevated terrain across central and eastern Victoria, reaching up to 110km/h about exposed alpine peaks. Winds are expected to ease from the west this evening, then clearing during Friday morning.
Locations which may be affected include Mildura, Wodonga and Wangaratta, Horsham, Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne.
EARLIER: Thursday October 13, 10.20am.
Moderate flooding may occur along the Ovens River to Bright.
The Ovens River at Bright is currently at 1.81 metres and rising below the minor flood level. The Ovens River at Bright will likely exceed the minor flood level (3.00 m) overnight Thursday into Friday. With forecast rainfall, the river level may reach a moderate flood level (3.60 m) on Friday.
WEDNESDAY: October 13, 10.46pm.
Heavy rainfall impacts parts of southern New South Wales Wednesday through Thursday.
Weather Situation: A deep low-pressure system south of the Great Australian Bight is forecast to extend a strong cold front across southern New South Wales on Thursday. This system is forecast to combine with a deep tropical airmass to produce areas of heavy rainfall over southern parts of the Lower Western and Riverina Districts and onto the western slopes of the Alpine region. This system will also bring gusty alpine winds.
HEAVY RAINFALL, which may lead to FLASH FLOODING, is forecast for southwestern New South Wales from tonight and continuing during Thursday, extending eastward onto the western Alpine slopes from Thursday evening. Rainfall rates are expected to ease during Friday morning.
Six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 50 mm are likely, with isolated heavier falls up to 65 mm.
Strong winds averaging 50 to 60 km/hr with DAMAGING WIND GUSTS of around 110 km/h are possible over Alpine areas above 1500 m from Thursday afternoon, clearing during Friday morning.
UPDATE, Wednesday 12 October, 4.15pm:
The NSW SES advises people in Corowa and surrounding areas to NOT TO ENTER FLOODWATER due to current widespread moderate flooding:
The Bureau of Meteorology advises Flood operations are being conducted by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) at Hume Dam to manage inflows from the upper Murray, Mitta Mitta River and other tributaries. MDBA is working closely with the Bureau and WaterNSW to plan release strategies. The Murray River at Corowa is currently at 6.14 metres and steady, with moderate flooding. The Murray River at Corowa is expected to remain above the moderate flood level (5.90 m) for the remainder of the week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
UPDATE, 2.15PM Wednesday October 12.
The Murray River at Albury has fallen below the minor flood level (4.30 metres) Monday evening, where the river level varies with releases from Hume Dam and floodwaters from the Kiewa River.
Flood operations are being conducted by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) at Hume Dam to manage inflows from the upper Murray, Mitta Mitta River and other tributaries. MDBA is working closely with the Bureau and WaterNSW to plan release strategies.
Moderate flooding continues downstream along the Murray River at Corowa, Torrumbarry and Barham. Floodwaters from the Murray River and the Edward River floodwaters have caused minor flooding at Wakool Junction and may cause minor flooding at Boundary Bend from early next week.
Along the Edward River, moderate flooding is occurring at Stevens Weir. Minor flooding continues at Deniliquin and Moulamein.
Further rainfall is forecast from Wednesday into Friday, which may cause renewed rises. The situation is being closely monitored, and predictions will be provided as required.
A severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall is current for Riverina Districts, covering Murray and Edward River catchments.
