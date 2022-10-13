The Bureau of Meteorology advises Flood operations are being conducted by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) at Hume Dam to manage inflows from the upper Murray, Mitta Mitta River and other tributaries. MDBA is working closely with the Bureau and WaterNSW to plan release strategies. The Murray River at Corowa is currently at 6.14 metres and steady, with moderate flooding. The Murray River at Corowa is expected to remain above the moderate flood level (5.90 m) for the remainder of the week.