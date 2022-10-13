Six things to do on the Border October 15 -16

SHOW UP
CoCreate, The Cube courtyard, Wodonga, Saturday, October 15, 4pm to 8pm
If you missed Wodonga's CoCreate festival in March this year, don't miss out again! The colouful community event is back for its second run on Saturday and promising art, music, theatre and culture to entertain all-ages. Highlight's at this event will be an interactive exhibition of movable neon wire sculptures, hidden creatures created through augmented reality and a community-made garden of paper flowers. Best of all, it's free!
LOOK IN
Federation Art Prize, Corowa Memorial Hall and Urana Courthouse Art Exhibition and Sale, Courthouse Museum, Urana, Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16, 10am to 4pm
With all the wet it's the perfect time to be indoors this weekend at the Federation Art Prize exhibition. Check out the range of two and three dimensional art works - more than 230 are on show this year! A little bit further north, but still in Federation Council is the Urana Courthouse Art Exhibition and Sale. Go for a drive and check it out, you'll be bound to see something you like!
READ UP
Mount Beauty Writers Festival, West Peak Hotel, Mount Beauty, Saturday, October 15, 9am to 5.30pm
The Mount Beauty Writers Festival features some amazing international and national best selling authors, such as James Phelan, Lee Christine and Chris Hammer. Listen to an author talk then join in a question and answer session, before heading to the festival book shop or lining up for a book signing. Celebrity chef Christine Manfield, actor Gary Sweet and artist Ross Watson will also be on hand.
CAST IN
Lavington Angler's Club Carp-a-thon, Bowna Reserve, Bowna Waters Road, Table Top, Sunday, October 16, 8am to 12.30pm
Pack an esky, slip into a spray jacket and throw in your line. This is one of the biggest events in the fishing calendar. The Carp-A-Thon is a family friendly carp fishing competition in celebration of Gone Fishing Day.
SHINE UP
Twin City Classic Vehicle Club's Swap Meet/Show and Shine, Albury Showgrounds, Sunday, October 16, from 7am
Think polished panel, smooth leather, and a passionate community - that's what you can expect from this vintage vehicle show at the weekend. There'll be bikes, cars, trucks, utes and more. Entry is $5.
LISTEN IN
Let it Go, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, October 15, 2pm and 7pm, Sunday, October 16, 12pm
Want an indoors activity for all ages? Let it Go ticks that box! Fun, colour, dance and music are combined in this feel-good spectacular concert. You'll hear all your favourite Disney songs and numbers from other popular family musicals.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.