Police close one southbound lane of Hume Freeway at Wodonga as floodwater causes potholes

By Victoria Ellis, and Beau Greenway
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:15am
A sizeable pothole on the southbound left lane of the Hume Freeway at Wodonga as caused damage to at least three vehicles. Picture by Victoria Ellis

Police have reduced southbound traffic on the Hume Freeway to one lane after reports of damage to vehicles from a pothole caused by floodwater.

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.

