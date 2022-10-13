Over 1000 students poured into Albury-Wodonga sportsgrounds this week, as Boys to the Bush hosted its first annual community engagement days.
The two full-day programs of dancing, cultural activities, sports competitions, wellbeing and bush skills ran in spite of rain at Willow Park, Wodonga and Lavington Sports Ground.
Boys to the Bush cofounder and chief executive Adam DeMamiel, who had earlier judged a swag building competition, said the purpose of the day was to connect kids with community.
"It brings kids together, it brings the community together," Mr DeMamiel said
"It gives them the opportunity to explore different sports, to explore some cultural activities, and experience some Boys to the Bush-specific activities too."
Born in Albury in 2017, Boys to the Bush has offices across the state, most recently opening in Wangaratta.
Though engagement through schools is not new to the organisation, the scale of these two engagement days was significant.
"We want to display who we are and offer our expertise. We're really good at bringing the community together," Mr DeMamiel said.
"We have another one in two weeks in Wagga, which is a community that is keen to have us establish ourselves over there."
Sports stations were operated by AFL Riverina, Cricket NSW, Rugby League South West and Football Victoria.
Harley Gurr, 12, from Trinity Anglican College, said his first experience with Boys to the Bush had been a chance to catch up with former classmates whom he hadn't seen since changing schools.
He said his favourite section of the day was the DJ tent, where Albury councillor Steve Bowen had been facilitating large-scale interschool hoedown to a dinning Cotton-Eye Joe.
"It has been really fun," Harley said. "The teachers had a dancing competition. It was dance music and it felt like a live concert."
