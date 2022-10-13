Fifteen years ago, Danny Maslowicz was present for the launch of the Link Day Club, a new social group for older people living in Albury.
Today, now the group's coordinator, Mr Maslowicz says the club plays a vital role in the lives of its members.
"Some members have told me that this is the only social contact they get in the whole week," he said.
"Otherwise they're at home, isolated."
The Link Day Club meets each Thursday for morning tea, lunch and social activities.
This week, members and volunteers are celebrating the club's 15th birthday with a large pink-iced cake at their brightly decorated clubhouse on Wilson Street.
Mr Maslowicz said the club was expecting a visit from Albury mayor Kylie King in the afternoon, but wouldn't be waiting until then to cut the cake.
"Since our first birthday, without fail, whoever has been the mayor of Albury has come along to see us," he said.
Depression is a common illness throughout the population, and its prevalence for older people can be linked to contributing factors such as loss of mobility, grief and loss, or social isolation.
Mr Maslowicz said he was grateful the club had survived the past two years of pandemic "technical difficulties", as other RSL Link Day Clubs had been less fortunate.
He said he had found creative ways to stay connected to members throughout the lockdowns.
"I found a really good phone plan with unlimited calls for peanuts, so I phoned every single member every Thursday.
"I'd just tell them a few jokes and keep them updated with news of all their friends."
Club member Judy Sanders said she always felt better for coming to club day.
"We all get support from each other," Mrs Sanders said.
"It is a very caring group. There is not one of us who wouldn't help the other."
