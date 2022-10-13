Firstly a local engineer has confirmed all the carriages will fit in the refurbished railway Goods Shed. As this is only stage one of a proposal to develop the entire site into a vibrant heritage transport attraction, the carriages would be moved once, stored safely and securely until funding was achieved to build a second workshop shed on the original footprint opposite the Goods Shed. This would enable the Goods Shed to be the display centre and workshop where lost trades/skills could be showcased along with the creation of jobs, carriage rides and endless possibilities for heritage related attractions.
Beechworth History and Heritage Society put a fabulous proposal to Indigo Shire Council in the first round of EOI in 2020.
This proposal offered all forms of heritage transport to be included, such as carriages, cycles, cars and train carriages.
This would result in a close to town, family, interactive museum, much like Bathurst has just been awarded for. Regional Development Victoria has also reached out to us and expressed support for this project.
After four years of engagement with ISC and National Trust, it is extremely disappointing to see these two organisations turn their backs on a proposal which exemplifies every aspect of who we are, heritage tourism.
Securing the Goods Shed for a singular purpose of a non-heritage related industry is irresponsible and negligent of their role as caretakers of our valuable heritage.
IN OTHER NEWS:
While forest clearing destroys koala habitat, the fact that many of the healthiest koala populations on the east coast of Australia are in forests that have been sustainably logged for well over 100 years speaks for itself.
Koalas thrive on healthy young leaves found in regenerating, mixed age eucalypt forests.
If the vast experiment of transferring most of our public native forests from multiple use state forests to national parks over the past 40 years has taught us nothing else, it has taught us that cessation of timber production has not benefited koalas.
As Einstein famously said, it is insanity to repeat the same action and expect a different outcome.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.