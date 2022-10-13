Firstly a local engineer has confirmed all the carriages will fit in the refurbished railway Goods Shed. As this is only stage one of a proposal to develop the entire site into a vibrant heritage transport attraction, the carriages would be moved once, stored safely and securely until funding was achieved to build a second workshop shed on the original footprint opposite the Goods Shed. This would enable the Goods Shed to be the display centre and workshop where lost trades/skills could be showcased along with the creation of jobs, carriage rides and endless possibilities for heritage related attractions.

