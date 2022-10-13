A Henty man angered when a housemate threatened to turn off his fridge over an electricity bill lashed out by repeatedly punching the older man, a court has heard.
Dillen O'Dwyer then complained to police on his arrest that his violence left him with a broken right hand.
O'Dwyer had been briefly locked out of the Comer Street house when the victim became frustrated by him not contributing to bills.
When let back inside, O'Dwyer punched the victim, 55, to the mouth and moments later threw several more punches.
He had to be separated from the victim, who tried to punch O'Dwyer in self-defence.
O'Dwyer appeared before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin this week via a video link to the Albury police station cells, having been arrested when he did not turn up to court the previous day.
"He needed to come to court because of the seriousness of the offences," Ms McLaughlin told defence lawyer Hannah Straughan.
O'Dwyer pleaded guilty to common assault and fail to appear on bail.
Ms Straughan said O'Dwyer had a "difficult childhood" whereby he was subjected to domestic violence.
Police told Ms McLaughlin that the victim lived in the house with his ex-partner of four years.
They split six months earlier, and it was then that O'Dwyer moved in as a boarder.
The victim visited the home of the woman's brother on June 27 about 11.30am, drinking full-strength beer until returning home about 7.30pm.
During the day he also washed two dogs at the house. His ex-partner turned up about 1pm.
The woman was drunk when she arrived home about 11.15pm.
She became angry when she saw the dogs inside, with the commotion causing O'Dwyer to come out of his room.
The victim walked into the kitchen and then argued with O'Dwyer about the electricity bill; moments later he locked O'Dwyer outside.
When let back in, the men pushed and shoved then O'Dwyer punched him.
O'Dwyer was convicted and placed on a nine-month community corrections order.
