Drunk man who forced his way through woman's bedroom window gets 19 months' jail

A West Wodonga man will remain behind bars for another five months for drunkenly forcing his way into his partner's Lavington home through her bedroom window.
The woman used "all of her strength" to stop Matthew Golonski from getting inside, but he succeeded on a second attempt.
Golonski was handed a 19-month jail term when he fronted Albury Local Court this week via a video link to jail, where he has been held bail refused since his arrest hours after the incident.
A non-parole period of 11 months will have the 27-year-old released on March 9, 2023.
Such was the force that Golonski used to get inside the Prune Street home, several window-sill bricks were knocked out of place.
Golonski, of Emerald Avenue, pleaded guilty to enter dwelling with the intention of committing an indictable offence of intimidation, stalking or intimidation, contravention of an apprehended violence order and two counts of recklessly destroy property.
The court was told, in agreed facts submitted by Director of Public Prosecutions representative Andrew Hanshaw, how Golonski and the woman had been living together in the unit with their child, her two children from a previous relationship and the victim's ex-mother-in-law.
Ms McLaughlin was told the older woman was sitting in the lounge room of the Lavington home on April 10 about 5.15am when she heard loud banging on the front door and Golonski call out "let me in, let me in".
"The offender had been drinking heavily the night before and was still intoxicated."
Golonski knocked over a television on getting inside the house, causing one of the supporting legs to break. The woman and the three children had been asleep.
He fled when he saw the mother-in-law phoning triple zero.
