West Wodonga man knocked bricks from window sill as he broke into Lavington home

By Albury Court
October 13 2022 - 9:30pm
Drunk man who forced his way through woman's bedroom window gets 19 months' jail

A West Wodonga man will remain behind bars for another five months for drunkenly forcing his way into his partner's Lavington home through her bedroom window.

