It's hoped a concert of colourful and "timeless" numbers from a variety of Disney movies and family-favourite musicals will be a stepping stone to creating a more inclusive theatre experience for members of the Border community with additional needs.
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company's concert spectacular Let It Go will feature all the best-loved songs from Disney and other popular family movies like Frozen, The Greatest Showman, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Toy Story and more.
Choreographer Susan Vaccaro said the show had dancers and singers, including for the first time, eight singers with special needs who were part of the choir.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"That's something we haven't really done with the show before," she said.
"We've had the odd adult with special needs within the production either on stage or behind the scenes, but this is something we really wanted to try."
Ms Vaccaro, who teaches adults with special needs dancing and singing outside of her role with AWTCO, said musical theatre and productions could be difficult for people with some special needs to access.
"We're just trying to be really aware of different sectors off the community who find it really difficult to access theatre and musical theatre," she said.
"We kind of hope it's a stepping stone to more things happening in that space as a theatre company because it's been quite successful."
Ms Vaccaro said the concert would appeal to all ages.
"Disney song writers are really clever... they've just got this knack of covering most genres of musicals from the power ballads to the fast fun ones," she said.
"They are timeless and people sort of have their favourite Disneys when they're little, but then they're falling in love with them when they're adults too.
"I know adults who'll go and see Disney without taking their children or grandchildren, they'll just go because they love Disney."
Let It Go will be at the Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7.30pm and Sunday at 12pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.