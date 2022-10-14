Above average rainfall likely to continue over longer term

There has been a notable absence of significant warmer than average days in our regions since the end of July. Most of Victoria has experienced a lack of warm days of over 24 degrees for September and so far this month, which also happened back in 2010 and 1992. Despite very wet conditions from October through to February after both 1992 and 2010, the summer season was warmer than usual with high frequency of thunderstorms and flash flooding. Another low pressure complex is currently approaching from south of the bight and does looks set to provide more mainly, patchy rainfalls in our regions by October 14.

