Above average rainfall likely to continue over longer term

By Peter Nelson
October 14 2022 - 11:30pm
It's looking like we can expect another wet year in the Riverina and North East in 2023. Picture by Shutterstock

Further heavy rain has fallen at many places in our regions over the last few days, as the big wet continues across eastern Australia.

