Above average rainfall likely to continue over longer term

Further heavy rain has fallen at many places in our regions over the last few days, as the big wet continues across eastern Australia.
Coonabarabran recorded 61.5mm on October 8. This was the wettest October day since 62.7mm fell on October 10, 1973. To date, 951mm has fallen this year in Coonabarabran and it will reach 1000mm by late November for the third successive year, matching the three successive years of more than 1000mm - which happened from 1889 to 1891.
Dubbo has had more than 100mm already this month and on top of 112mm in August and 105mm, it is the first time in 148 years of records that all these three months had more than 100mm in the same year.
Bourke had 106.4mm during the first nine days of October, including a fall of 45.4mm on October 6 - which was the town's wettest October day since 49.8mm in 1934. It is already Bourke's wettest October since 1955 when 154mm was recorded. Other wetter Octobers to date were 125mm in 1950 and 109mm in 1934.
Sydney was belted by more than 150mm rainfall the last six days, taking the yearly total to 2304mm. The October total to date at 205mm is the wettest since 234mm in 2004. Most months following these episodes in our regions will have above average rainfalls, particularly November and February and March in 2023. December also appears likely to be rather wet in Victoria.
There has been a notable absence of significant warmer than average days in our regions since the end of July. Most of Victoria has experienced a lack of warm days of over 24 degrees for September and so far this month, which also happened back in 2010 and 1992. Despite very wet conditions from October through to February after both 1992 and 2010, the summer season was warmer than usual with high frequency of thunderstorms and flash flooding. Another low pressure complex is currently approaching from south of the bight and does looks set to provide more mainly, patchy rainfalls in our regions by October 14.
Only isolated heavy rainfalls from scattered thunderstorms are anticipated in view of the fact that little or no rain has fallen the last four days over most of WA, SA and the Northern Territory. Hence, no widespread moderate to heavy rainfalls across NSW and Victoria just before the weekend of October 15-16.
A surprise finding was the occurrence of the lowest October temperature on record of minus 6.0 degrees at Macquarie Island on October 5, after the warmest September day on record.
Records show the tendency of very heavy rain in our region late in October or early November, and again during the third week of November and first week of December, then again near the end of January and the first week of February. It appears 2023 will be a wet year.
