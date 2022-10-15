The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Why you should know the factors, and signs, of mud scours

By Dr Jeff Cave, Senior Veterinary Officer
October 15 2022 - 3:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why you should know the factors, and signs, of mud scours | Vet Talk

For more than 15 years, Agriculture Victoria's animal health and welfare team have used a database known as ADMIS (animal disease management information system) to collect and report on diseases of livestock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.