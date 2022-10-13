There was no way Georgia Clark was going to let an opportunity to play in a grand final pass her by without a fight.
Hearts collectively broke for the talented Wangaratta goaler after she sustained a knee injury in the preliminary final against Corowa-Rutherglen just minutes before the Magpies booked their place in the decider.
After a week of uncertainty leading up to the final test against the Pigeons, Clark courageously took to the court in the first quarter with a partial tear in her anterior cruciate ligament, lasting just minutes and shooting one goal before returning to the sidelines with the applause of onlookers.
"That was the first A-grade grand final that I've played in, and I've been playing A-grade netball since I was 15," Clark said.
"It was a huge deal for me. I was really excited and the club was really excited.
"No one was really expecting us to get to that stage, so obviously it was really disappointing, but at the same time, it was nice to help get the team to that position.
"It would have been nice to continue playing with the girls, but unfortunately it is what it is and I couldn't really do much about it.
"Obviously it meant that I wasn't able to play at the standard I was hoping to.
"I felt as though it was better to have someone who was fit and ready to go on the court rather than me who was dragging the team down a bit."
With Clark stepping aside, it left the door open for Amy Byrne, Rachelle Petts and Grace Patterson to rotate through the Magpies' goal circle.
"We went from having the same goaling ring with myself and Amy Byrne, who were really connecting in the last few weeks in the lead up to finals," she said.
"It was challenging for everyone with people playing out of position, but I think everyone adapted really well, it was just different to what we prepared for."
The Magpies were hindered by two injured stars this season, with premiership goal shooter Amanda Umanski rupturing her ACL before the season had even begun.
"Amanda and I have grown quite close over the year," Clark said.
"Just to have her support and giving me tips, she was a great asset to lean on, both physically and emotionally.
"Obviously it would have been great for both of us to be able to play together this season, but she still provided excellent support.
"I've played netball for 18 years and had never had an injury, so I've been really lucky in that regard, but it's also meant that I've had to deal the mental side of that."
ALSO IN SPORT:
While Clark has navigated the lows, she also experienced the highs to take out the league's A-grade Hot Shot award after maintaining a shooting accuracy above 82 per cent in her debut season.
"It was a real privilege to be named as the Hot Shot and it's something that I will remember for a long time," she said.
"There's some excellent goalers, so I really wasn't expecting that at all."
Clark is now commencing the road to recovery and intends to be back in black and white again next season, following her move to the region earlier this year to start her career as a paramedic.
"I'll be putting myself in the best position I possibly can to be on court for round one," she said.
"I didn't know anyone when I moved to Wangaratta, but I felt really welcomed and supported throughout the whole season.
"With my work, it can be quite hard with my schedule, but they were really understanding and know that work is a priority for me.
"Sometimes I'll turn up to a game after a night shift and I'll be a bit sleep deprived and grumpy, but everyone tolerates and puts up with me, which is really nice.
"I've been really impressed with the league and club and how they conduct themselves, I think it's a really professional league and I've loved being a part of it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.