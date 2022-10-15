Survival of the fittest? Endangered species spend a concern

Environment Minister Tania Plibersek got it dead right when she said a large number of species are facing extinction.
Really? She would have no idea and would not have questioned the advice that has been piled on her desk. One-sided advice that panders to the environmental left, tree huggers and climate alarmists.
No, it isn't bushfires, floods and droughts that are to blame but the survival of species so ably put by Charles Darwin in his Origin of the Species.
Darwin said: "It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one more responsive to change." After all, are going to throw a tantrum because dinosaurs are extinct? The minister has no doubt heard there are plans afoot to reincarnate the Tasmanian tiger. Really?
It is the first time a federal government has announced a zero extinctions target for the country's plants and animals. The goal forms part of a 10-year plan to improve the trajectory of 110 species and 20 places, and protect an additional 50m hectares of land and sea area by 2027. Great idea, lock up more land and mismanage the life out of it.
Well, that is exactly what is happening right now right around Australia. Just little whisper in the minister's ear would be that the greatest threat to our native birds and animals is the feral cat.
The Invasive Species Council has said that Australia has the worst mammalian extinction record in the world and cats have contributed to two thirds of these species' demise.
The stats are jaw-dropping. Each year in Australia, new peer-reviewed evidence has revealed cats kill an estimated1 billion-plus mammals, more than 399 million birds and more than 609 million reptiles. The feral cat is ably assisted by feral pigs, red foxes, deer and goats.
The government has promised a response and has committed $224.5m for a saving native species program, however scientists estimate $1.69bn a year is needed to tackle Australia's perceived extinction crisis.
Thank you to agricultural analyst Matt Dalgleish for the following. Over the last decade, the price of Australian beef at the retail level has risen dramatically. Australian Bureau of Statistics figures for the consumer price index shows that average retail beef prices have lifted by nearly 74 per cent since 2012.
The 2022 quarter two retail beef price reported by ABS was A$27.06/kg, which is a significant bite out of the household budget when compared to the $15.59 retail beef was costing the consumer in quarter two of 2012.
In contrast to average global retail beef prices, the Australian consumer is paying a significant premium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.