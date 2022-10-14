The scene of Albury's first, and only, hanging

The first sign of nervousness in the condemned man was a slight tremor when the sheriff arrived at his cell at 9am. His duty was to take possession of the condemned man. Pinions were applied and the sheriff led Wilkinson across the prison yard to the scaffold. They paused briefly at the foot of the stairs then both steadily and firmly climbed the steps to the platform eight feet above the ground. The executioner solemnly placed a white hood over the head.

